Global Times Threatens Pakistan, Chinese Special Forces Will Launch Missile Attack In Pakistan Against Terrorist

Global Times editor Hu Xijin tweeted that the cowardly terrorists who killed Chinese engineers by terrorist attacks have not yet surfaced. But it is certain that they will be found. If Pakistan does not have sufficient capability, then Chinese missiles and special forces can be deployed for action with its (Pakistan’s) consent.

New Delhi. China, the closest friend of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, has flared up. There is so much anger that he has even threatened to launch a missile attack in Pakistan. In fact, 9 Chinese engineers were killed in the terrorist attack in Pakistan, due to which China is furious and has now threatened to launch a missile attack in Pakistan.

China’s state media Global Times has intensified rhetoric against the Pakistani government and army. In such a situation, it can be gauged from the fact that how much China is angry with Pakistan and most importantly, today (Friday, July 16) a big meeting with Pakistan on CPEC was abruptly canceled by China.

Also read: – Pakistan is making Biological Weapons in collaboration with China! PAK Foreign Ministry denied

Along with this, China has announced to send a team to Pakistan to investigate the death of its engineers. In such a situation, Imran Khan has stopped speaking now and does not understand how to deal with his evergreen friend China.

Chinese special force can do missile attack

Global Times editor Hu Xijin tweeted that the cowardly terrorists who killed the engineers by terrorist attacks have not yet come to the fore. But it is certain that they will be found. If Pakistan does not have sufficient capability, then Chinese missiles and special forces can be deployed for action with its (Pakistan’s) consent.

In such a situation, now after this statement, it is believed that China can launch a missile attack in Pakistan at any time. This statement of China becomes very important in itself regarding action against terrorists hiding in Pakistan. Because if China launches a missile attack and terrorists are killed, then in such a situation, a message will go to the world that Pakistan gives shelter to terrorists and India’s claim will be strengthened. In such a situation, the pressure on Imran Khan has also increased.

The cowardly terrorists behind this attack dare not show up until now. But they will definitely be found out and must be exterminated. If Pakistan’s capability is not enough, with its consent, China’s missiles and special forces can be put into action. https://t.co/6Y6caJWGr3 — Hu Xijin (@HuXijin_GT) July 16, 2021

Chinese PM spoke to Imran Khan

The Global Times reported that the bus blast in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been confirmed as a terrorist attack. Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang has spoken to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard. In a phone conversation, Lee has been assured by Imran Khan that the culprits will be punished. Earlier on the day of the attack (July 14), during the Shanghai summit in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had discussed the matter with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Pakistan can do this work to save itself

It is believed that Pakistan can try its best to protect itself and hide its crimes. For this, Pakistan can kill common people in the name of action. Because the Pakistani army has done this many times before and its video has also surfaced on social media. The Pakistani army has killed common people in Balochistan by calling them terrorists.

Also read: People of Pakistan are pleading for the return of Uighur wives imprisoned in China, no hearing yet

Pakistan had called the attack an accident

It is known that Pakistan had earlier tried to save itself by calling this terrorist attack an accident. But when the Chinese embassy confirmed that the incident was a terrorist bomb attack, Imran Khan was left with no choice. After this, Imran Khan’s parliamentary adviser Babar Awan also confirmed that Chinese civilians were attacked with bombs. Awan called it a cowardly attack.

9 Chinese engineers were killed in the attack

It is known that on July 14, a horrific bomb attack was carried out on a bus carrying Chinese engineers in the violence-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. Nine Chinese civilians and three Pakistani security personnel were killed in this attack.

Now the Government of Pakistan has sent a high-level team to Upper Kohistan to investigate the matter. All these engineers were being taken to build a local hydroelectric project. A day before this attack, the Pakistani army was attacked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the home state of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. A captain and a soldier were killed in this attack.