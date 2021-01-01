Globalization education! – Globalization and you courses at US universities
In this 10-week course, the impact of globalization is studied through various parameters measuring micro and macro economies. In this, when looking at the bond risk rating, the FICO score, which measures the market, is thoroughly understood. For example, systems such as personalized medicine and online mapping are also closely monitored. In this course, the geographical and physical heterogeneity of markets or multiple regions are combined to predict a variety of economic effects on people, or may be in the future.
What kind of social and economic changes have taken place in the attitudes of the people due to globalization is also studied in detail in this course. The aim of this course is to enable people to actively participate in all kinds of debates on globalization going forward. In this course, applicants will not only get acquainted with some important terms but also have a proper discussion on them. In addition to globalization, interdependence, discourse, capitalism, capitalism, neo-liberalism, values, financing, harmony, competition, governance, government attitude, power, citizenship, choice, responsibility, foreign interdependence are important: region, geopolitics, bio -Politics, bio-capital and global health.
The aim of this course is to enable the student through debates, video lectures, discussions, quizzes and assignments on how the market forces that have become stronger after globalization affect him and the people of a particular region. Life?
Course: Globalization and You
Duration: 10 weeks
Web link: https://www.coursera.org/course/globalization
University Name: University of Washington
#Globalization #education #Globalization #courses #universities
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.