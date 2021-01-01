Globalization education! – Globalization and you courses at US universities

Globalization … The word has been etched in our minds for the last one or two decades. There is no area of ​​the economy that has not been affected, but the best course near the University of Washington to study in detail the impact of globalization, especially market-based globalization, on you, your preferences and your approach. Is. Its name is – globalization and you

The course explains how, after globalization, when businesses broke geographical boundaries and free trade agreements were made between countries, they had an impact on markets and market-based economies. What was the impact on privatization? What effect did all this have on man and his life in the future? As such, education was seen as an investment. How outsourcing came into existence and how the sector later formed a line of for-profit companies.



In this 10-week course, the impact of globalization is studied through various parameters measuring micro and macro economies. In this, when looking at the bond risk rating, the FICO score, which measures the market, is thoroughly understood. For example, systems such as personalized medicine and online mapping are also closely monitored. In this course, the geographical and physical heterogeneity of markets or multiple regions are combined to predict a variety of economic effects on people, or may be in the future.

What kind of social and economic changes have taken place in the attitudes of the people due to globalization is also studied in detail in this course. The aim of this course is to enable people to actively participate in all kinds of debates on globalization going forward. In this course, applicants will not only get acquainted with some important terms but also have a proper discussion on them. In addition to globalization, interdependence, discourse, capitalism, capitalism, neo-liberalism, values, financing, harmony, competition, governance, government attitude, power, citizenship, choice, responsibility, foreign interdependence are important: region, geopolitics, bio -Politics, bio-capital and global health.

The aim of this course is to enable the student through debates, video lectures, discussions, quizzes and assignments on how the market forces that have become stronger after globalization affect him and the people of a particular region. Life?

Course: Globalization and You

Duration: 10 weeks

Web link: https://www.coursera.org/course/globalization

University Name: University of Washington