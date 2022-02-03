Gloria Rojas: Former Eyewitness News reporter, NYC’s first Latina broadcast journalist, dies
We’re told Gloria died Wednesday, at a nursing facility in Cambridge, Maryland.
She made her Channel 7 debut in September 1974.
Gloria was a native New Yorker who graduated from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
She was known for being a no-nonsense, street-smart reporter.
Gloria also accomplished one of her life goals to publish a book.
She was a role model to many of us and we mourn her passing.
Watch the video below to see some of Rojas’ reporting for Eyewitness News.
