Gloria Vanderbilt’s Beekman Place Apartment Is for Sale



When Gloria Vanderbilt was 91, she and her son Anderson Cooper wrote a book together called “The Rainbow Comes and Goes”. It was an epistolary memoir, produced via email, in which Mr. Cooper asked his mother all the questions he hoped she would never have again after her death: his true feelings about his life rich in life. stories, often tragic, with her unimaginable losses – hers the death of the father when she was a baby; the suicide of his brother Carter at 23; the death of her father Wyatt Cooper at age 50 (when Anderson was 10 and Carter 12) – and unlikely highlights (like when Ms. Vanderbilt made her fortune in the 1970s by putting her name on a pair of jeans, and this doing so changed the case fashion forever, only to lose it to a scheming lawyer in cahoots with his own psychiatrist).

Ms. Vanderbilt, famous for her frankness (she once wrote an erotic novel and sent the galleys to Mr. Cooper), was more than a game. As for the big question, her own mortality and how she wanted to deal with it, Ms Vanderbilt responded with characteristic humor, quoting Woody Allen, who once said that rather than live in the hearts of his compatriots, given the choice, he would rather live in his apartment. (She then gave her son more practical instructions: cremation please, and in her yellow Fortuny dress. And ask Judy Collins to sing “Amazing Grace.”)

Ms. Vanderbilt passed away in 2019. She was 95 years old. But it turns out that she lived in her apartment, a lavish, layered jewelry box of a place that looks like something from “The Thousand and One Nights”, draped in orange quilted silk, from the walls. lacquered roses, mirror rooms, Russian icons and chandeliers to which Christmas decorations hang all year round. Decorating is an autobiography, she often said, and 30 Beekman Place, her home for nearly a quarter of a century, tells a vibrant story.

His apartment is being sold by Ileen Schoenfeld and Aracely Moran of Brown Harris Stevens for $ 1.125 million; monthly maintenance is $ 4,311. It has two bedrooms, a dining room, a kitchen with a breakfast room and two and a half bathrooms. His ground-floor studio – technically a two-bedroom apartment – may also be for sale, with a price yet to be determined. (It’s a relatively low price for a Classic Five but the apartment is on a low floor, has high maintenance, and is in a slightly off-the-beaten-path area. Also, not renovated since 1997, when Mrs. Vanderbilt moved in, he needs a total rehabilitation.)