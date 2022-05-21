Gloversville man charged after emaciated dog found, later dies

Gloversville man charged after emaciated dog discovered, later dies



ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville man has been arrested after police mentioned he deserted a dog. The dog later died. Joshua O’Dell was charged with Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring an Animal for failing to offer correct sustenance.

Bridget, a feminine Doberman, discovered emaciated in St. Johnsville was being cared for at Ayres Animal Shelter in Sprakers.

Police mentioned the 39-year-old introduced a feminine Doberman to a seasonal residence the place he purposely deserted it. The dog was discovered Might 18, however police mentioned O’Dell had deserted the animal two months prior. The dog had traveled 16 miles from the place she was deserted when she was positioned.

The dog, later named Bridget, acquired remedy at Fort Plain Animal Hospital and was being cared for at Ayres Animal Shelter. The shelter mentioned Bridget later died.

O’Dell was processed and launched on an look ticket for the City of Saint Johnsville Court docket.