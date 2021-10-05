GM envisions electric vehicles with 600-mile range with new battery research center

General Motors is building a new 300,000-square-foot battery research facility in Michigan to help it realize its mission to build electric vehicle batteries that are long-lasting, fast to charge, and environmentally friendly. is more durable. Through this new hub, GM is setting the stage for a battery breakthrough that will help it build an electric vehicle that can cover a range of 600 miles on a single charge—roughly the range of most EVs on the road today. double.

The new facility will be named the Wallace Battery Innovation Center after Bill Wallace, a battery engineer at GM who died in 2018. The center will be located in Warren, Michigan, near the campus of the automaker’s 710-acre Technical Center in Southeast Michigan. GM won’t disclose the number of engineers who will eventually fill the center’s labs, nor say how much money it will take to build, but expects it to be in the “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

“Large format prototype cells, one meter wide or more”

Ken Morris, vice president of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles, said the innovation center “will be the only one in North America that can use large-format prototype cells, one meter wide or so wide, with a similarly stacked electrode.” in GM.

The goal is to produce batteries with energy densities of “up to 1,200 watt-hours per liter,” Morris said — a staggering number that has been questioned by some experts. “And that means you can easily have a 500- or 600-mile vehicle on a single charge, creating a new reality for our customers.”

This will go beyond the advertised range for its Altium battery architecture, which the company has said will allow a driving range of “400 miles or more.” When they were first announced, GM said that it would design its Altium batteries as larger format, pouch-style cells than the cylindrical cells used by Tesla and others. This enables them to be stacked vertically or horizontally inside the battery pack, as the automaker sees fit.

“With these high-energy-density, low-cost vehicles, we really think we can have a better package that’s less mass, better for the vehicle, better for the customer, and that’s sooner.” That could be a reality at the Wallace Innovation Center,” Morris said.

The first generation of Altium batteries will make their debut in the Hummer EV pickup truck, which is set to go into production next year. The Wallace Center is being established to develop future versions that will be completely different from the current lithium-ion structure.

“The Wallace Center is going to be a colony of development engineers, research engineers and manufacturing engineers, where we’re going to accelerate this next generation,” Morris said. “Technologies like lithium metal or pure silicon anodes, even solid-state batteries.”

The innovation center isn’t a battery manufacturing facility — GM is building two of them with partner LG Chem — but it will be set up to pilot assembly lines so the automaker can experiment with different production methods. Other projects will include intellectual property that is being developed under a joint venture between GM and SolidEnergy Systems, a spinoff of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology focused on improving energy density in lithium-ion batteries.

With the power of the combustion engine, GM became the largest automaker in North America. Now, it needs to accelerate the production of electric vehicles to become a carbon neutral company by the year 2040 and meet its goal of halting sales of light-duty diesel and gasoline vehicles by 2035. Therefore it is important to have a ready supply of batteries. , a fundamental concern for GM’s future. The company had already vowed to spend $27 billion on the development and production of 30 new electric vehicles by 2025 and even redesigned its logo to look like an electric plug.