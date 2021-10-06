GM expects to double its revenue by selling electric cars, software and services.
Warren, Mich. — General Motors has been spending billions of dollars over the past few years to electrify its cars and trucks.
Now the company, which has said it aims to stop selling gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, is starting to reveal how big it expects that bet will pay off.
The automaker said Wednesday that it aims to nearly double its annual revenue to about $280 billion by 2030. It is relying on new electric trucks and cars for growth while adding new revenue streams from software and services.
“When you look at all the investments that we’ve been making for more than five years, that’s where we’re really in execution mode,” said GM’s chief executive, Mary Barra, of the automaker’s spread north of Detroit. told reporters at the technical center.
While it expects modest growth in sales of gasoline-powered vehicles, electric cars present “a tremendous growth opportunity,” she said. At the same time, GM hopes to develop ride-hailing services that use autonomous cars, create insurance products and expand its defense contracting work.
“This will really allow us to achieve a doubling in revenue impact,” Ms Barra said.
GM expects to make more money from those efforts because software and services typically have a higher profit margin than making and selling cars.
In a one-day presentation to investors and the media, GM also provided a glimpse at one of the electric vehicles it’s working on — an electric version of its popular Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. GM said the truck will have a glass roof and will be capable of steering with all four of its wheels, not just the front two. The executive wouldn’t say when it would go into production.
The electric Silverado will be built at GM’s Hamtrac plant in Detroit alongside the GMC Hummer electric sport-utility vehicle, which the company plans to start selling by the end of this year. GM also plans to add an electric SUV, the Cadillac Lyric, next year.
GM hopes to introduce a new version of its Super Cruise driver-assistance system that will allow for hands-free driving on local roads and streets. Called Ultra Cruise, the new version should be released in 2023 for use on two million miles of roads in the United States and Canada. Super Cruise currently operates only on 200,000 miles of major highways.
