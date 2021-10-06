GM expects to double its revenue by selling electric cars, software and services.

Warren, Mich. — General Motors has been spending billions of dollars over the past few years to electrify its cars and trucks.

Now the company, which has said it aims to stop selling gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, is starting to reveal how big it expects that bet will pay off.

The automaker said Wednesday that it aims to nearly double its annual revenue to about $280 billion by 2030. It is relying on new electric trucks and cars for growth while adding new revenue streams from software and services.

“When you look at all the investments that we’ve been making for more than five years, that’s where we’re really in execution mode,” said GM’s chief executive, Mary Barra, of the automaker’s spread north of Detroit. told reporters at the technical center.