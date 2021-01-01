Gmail YouTube maps blocked in Android phones: these smartphones will be junk! Apps like Gmail, YouTube will not run on this Android phone from September, Google’s big decision – Google to block Gmail YouTube Google Maps on this Android phone from September 27

Most Android phone users upgrade after 3 or more years of using the phone. But there are a lot of people who use it until the device is turned off. If you are also one of those users who are using an old Android phone, then understand that time is running out. Google will now blog applications like Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps on phones running older versions of Android.

The company has confirmed that users on these older Android phones will be blocked from logging in to a Google Account. Remind that WhatsApp is not already working in this older Android version.

Now, according to the latest report, support for apps like Gmail, YouTube and Maps will be turned off on smartphones running Android 2.3. We will tell you that Android 2.3 was launched in December 20210 under the name Android Gingerbread. The company is now discontinuing support for Android 2.3 in an effort to keep users safe, the company said.



Note that in February 2017, the company discontinued support for Google Pay contactless payments from handsets running Android 2.3. Now from September 27, Google will end support for signing in to a Google Account in this phone. When logging in to a Google Account in this smartphone, you will be given an error even if the username and password are correct. The same password and username error will be reported for Google Calendar or Gmail account. However, these devices will not be supported for other popular Google apps such as Youtube, Google Play Store, Google Maps, Gmail, Google Calendar, and more.

You need to upgrade to Android 3.0 to use these Google Apps. If your phone is not updated yet, you may not be able to update to Android 3.0. So you might have to buy a new Android smartphone. If you can’t buy a new device, you’ll need to use a browser on Android to use this service from Google. But keep in mind that apps will be permanently blocked on your old handset.