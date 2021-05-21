GMC Jammu Recruitment 2021 for 278 Paramedical Posts, Download Notice @gmcjammu.nic.in
Govrnment Medical Faculty (GMC) & Related Hospitals, Jammu has launched recruitment notifications for the submit of Junior Employees Nurse, Nursing Supervisor, Lab Assistant, X-Ray Technician and Pharmacist on its web site – gmcjammu.nic.in
GMC Jammu Recruitment 2021 Notification: Govrnemnt Medical Faculty (GMC) & Related Hospitals, Jammu has launched recruitment notifications for the submit of Junior Employees Nurse, Nursing Supervisor, Lab Assistant, X-Ray Technician and Pharmacist on its web site – gmcjammu.nic.in. and eligible candidates belonging to UT of Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu Division) can apply Govt within the prescribed functions format on or earlier than 23 Could 2021.
Vital Date
Final date to submit the Utility: 23 Could 2021 until 4:30PM (Sunday Open).
GMC Jammu Emptiness Particulars
Whole Posts – 278
- Junior Employees Nurse – 195 Posts
- Nursing Supervisor – 16 Posts
- Lab Assistant – 12 Posts
- X-Ray Technician – 8 Posts
- Pharmacist – 47 Posts
Eligibility Standards for GMC Jammu Paramedical Job
Academic Qualification:
- Junior Employees Nurse – twelfth handed above qualification with diploma in Nursing from acknowledged institute by J&K Para Medical Council One yr expertise after receiving diploma in Public and Personal Sector
- Nursing Supervisor- B.Sc.Nursing I or Matric or Equal with diploma in Nursing from acknowledged institute by J&K Para Medical Council, Expertise (minimal one years) as Nursing Supervisor
- Lab Assistant – 10+2 with two yr Diploma in Medical Lab. Expertise / Lab, Assistant coaching type a acknowledged institute.
- X-Ray Technician – L0+2 or above qualification with diploma within the line from acknowledged institute
- Pharmacist – 10+2 with Diploma in Pharmacy coaching Course from SMF or some other acknowledged Institute.
Age Restrict:
- Nursing Supervisor – 63 Years
- Different – 45 years
The best way to Apply for GMC Jammu Paramedical Recruitment 2021 ?
and eligible candidates can apply within the prescribed functions and ship the appliance together with paperwork by registered / velocity submit/ personally and may attain to the workplace of the Personnet Officer, Related Hospitals of Govt. Medical Faculty Jammu for Nurse Posts and to the workplace of Principal GMC Jammu for Different Posts on or earlier than 23 Could 2021.
GMC Jammu Nurse Notification Download
GMC Jammu Different Posts Notification Download
#GMC #Jammu #Recruitment #Paramedical #Posts #Download #Notice #gmcjammunicin