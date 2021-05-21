GMC Jammu Recruitment 2021 for 278 Paramedical Posts, Download Notice @gmcjammu.nic.in





GMC Jammu Recruitment 2021 Notification: Govrnemnt Medical Faculty (GMC) & Related Hospitals, Jammu has launched recruitment notifications for the submit of Junior Employees Nurse, Nursing Supervisor, Lab Assistant, X-Ray Technician and Pharmacist on its web site – gmcjammu.nic.in. and eligible candidates belonging to UT of Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu Division) can apply Govt within the prescribed functions format on or earlier than 23 Could 2021.

Vital Date

Final date to submit the Utility: 23 Could 2021 until 4:30PM (Sunday Open).

GMC Jammu Emptiness Particulars

Whole Posts – 278

Junior Employees Nurse – 195 Posts

Nursing Supervisor – 16 Posts

Lab Assistant – 12 Posts

X-Ray Technician – 8 Posts

Pharmacist – 47 Posts

Eligibility Standards for GMC Jammu Paramedical Job

Academic Qualification:

Junior Employees Nurse – twelfth handed above qualification with diploma in Nursing from acknowledged institute by J&K Para Medical Council One yr expertise after receiving diploma in Public and Personal Sector

Nursing Supervisor- B.Sc.Nursing I or Matric or Equal with diploma in Nursing from acknowledged institute by J&K Para Medical Council, Expertise (minimal one years) as Nursing Supervisor

Lab Assistant – 10+2 with two yr Diploma in Medical Lab. Expertise / Lab, Assistant coaching type a acknowledged institute.

X-Ray Technician – L0+2 or above qualification with diploma within the line from acknowledged institute

Pharmacist – 10+2 with Diploma in Pharmacy coaching Course from SMF or some other acknowledged Institute.

Age Restrict:

Nursing Supervisor – 63 Years

Different – 45 years

The best way to Apply for GMC Jammu Paramedical Recruitment 2021 ?

and eligible candidates can apply within the prescribed functions and ship the appliance together with paperwork by registered / velocity submit/ personally and may attain to the workplace of the Personnet Officer, Related Hospitals of Govt. Medical Faculty Jammu for Nurse Posts and to the workplace of Principal GMC Jammu for Different Posts on or earlier than 23 Could 2021.

GMC Jammu Nurse Notification Download

GMC Jammu Different Posts Notification Download