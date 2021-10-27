Go deep into all the actors who were not arrested… From Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan, Nawab Malik said

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday made serious allegations against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede in the Aryan Khan drug case. He said that on the basis of forged documents, Sameer Dawood Wankhede got the certificate of schedule cast made and got the post of IRS on the basis of that.

Let us tell you that in a press conference on Wednesday, Nawab Malik said that if this certificate is fake then where is the real one? On the other hand, regarding the drugs case, Malik said, if someone blindfolds, then it is my job to open it. No permission was taken from the Maharashtra government for the party on the cruise. He said that I know about that cruise party that international drug mafia was involved in it. There was a bearded man in that party. Its information is with NCB.

Malik alleged, Bearded Sameer is a friend of Wankhede. It will come out tomorrow if not today. There was also a female friend of the bearded man at the party. He was also seen dancing with his girlfriend at the party on the cruise. Its racket is also running in Goa. Accusing NCB, he said that the game is over, but why is the player of the game walking around with a beard? NCB will have to answer this.

He said that Deepika and Sara were also questioned regarding the drugs case, but they were not arrested. I have a video of International Drug Mafia, we will release it when the time is right.

