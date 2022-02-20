Go on a bicycle and press the lotus button with your hand said Bollywood actor Gajendra Chauhan people started making such comments

Bollywood actor Gajendra Chauhan is very active on social media and keeps his views on all contemporary-political issues. At the same time, assembly elections are going on in Uttar Pradesh these days, this political struggle is now at its peak. This election is going to be completed in seven phases, out of which polling has been held for two phases and its third phase is being held today i.e. on February 20. Amidst this election environment, actor Gajendra Chauhan has made a funny tweet, which is becoming quite viral.

Gajendra Chauhan has recently made a tweet on his Twitter handle, in which he has enjoyed asking people to please all political parties. The actor wrote, ‘Don’t offend anyone, go by ‘cycle’, and with ‘hand’ press the ‘lotus’ button. Long live Mother India’. Seeing his tweet, people are commenting in different ways.

People are seen enjoying a lot on this tweet of the actor. A user named Amit Kumar Yadav has written ‘But what about the elephant who will feel bad?? Another user named Jai Hind Jai Bharat has written ‘It is clear that the lotus is handicapped without the support of hands and cycle’.

On the other hand, a user named Abit Hussain Rangrez wrote in a quip, ‘Don’t offend anyone, go by ‘cycle’, and ‘uproot the lotus’ with ‘hand’. Long live Mother India’. In this sequence, Sanjay Sharma has written ‘Before pressing the button with your hand, bow to the elephant with folded hands’.

don’t annoy anyone,

Go by ‘cycle’

and by ‘hand’

Press the “Lotus” button.

Long live Mother India — Gajendra Chauhan (@Gajjusay) February 19, 2022

On the other hand, a user named Umar Murshid has written tauntingly, ‘Petrol can’t even go in the car, which has made it so expensive’, Manjit Yadav further said, ‘Only a cycle will be useful for commuting, lotus will remain in the mud’. .

At the same time, there is an account on Twitter named ‘Protest of BJP’, by which it has been written ‘Elephant broom, kite forgotten’. Meanwhile, a user named Suraj Kumar Mahato has shared a photo making a collage of some photos during the pandemic and wrote with it, ‘But remember this before that. What happened to you’.