Go read this story about the rise and fall of a $77 million game cheating empire



Free-to-play video games are vastly profitable (in 2020, PUBG Cellular reportedly made $2.8 billion in China alone), however that success attracts unscrupulous builders who earn their very own small fortunes serving to gamers cheat.

When you’ve ever needed a peek inside that sort of operation earlier than it implodes, Motherboard’s function on the rise and fall of an notorious game cheating ring for PUBG Cellular which authorities name Hen Drumstick is price a read. It options a uncommon account from “Catfish,” the software program engineer who claims to be behind the $77 million enterprise — and who in the end determined to deliver it to an finish.

Catfish turned fascinated with making cheats for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) on PC after coping with cheaters himself, Motherboard’s Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai writes. When the PUBG Company launched the cell model of the game, Catfish made a cheat for it that he and his enterprise associate finally offered. The cheat was very talked-about — “it offered 1000’s of copies inside a few days,” Catfish informed Motherboard — but in addition began a “cat-and-mouse game.” PUBG Company would patch the game; Catfish and his associate would adapt the cheats so gamers might nonetheless see by way of partitions or goal completely.

The group — really referred to as Sharpshooter and then Cheat Ninja, however referred to by police as Hen Drumstick — would develop into a enterprise that authorities declare earned tens of thousands and thousands of {dollars}, although in China, the sale of these kinds of cheats is taken into account a hacking crime. Tencent, which is a partial proprietor of PUBG, in the end reported Cheat Ninja to authorities in 2020, prompting an investigation and the arrest of the group’s lead salespeople.

Catfish went into hiding earlier this 12 months and in the end determined to close down the multi-layered, worldwide cheating operation he had spent years constructing. The explanation why is price studying Motherboard’s function to seek out out.