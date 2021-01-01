goa bjp news: goa bjp north india confrence latest news today: BJP is preparing to attract North Indians in Goa, find out what strategy the party is adopting

New Delhi

Before the Goa elections, the BJP will hold a conference of North Indians tomorrow, September 5. After this, a big conference is planned in November in which BJP national leaders will also be present. Goa BJP president Sadanand Tawanade said the convention of the North Indian Cell would be held on Sunday. The conference will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives due to Kovid. Rs 5,000 will be given to those whose small work has stopped due to Kovid.

The conference is expected to be attended by 500 people

There are about 35,000 North Indians in Goa. The BJP president said that about 500 people would attend the conference tomorrow and then a big conference of North Indians would be held in November. Assembly elections are to be held in Goa next year and the BJP is fully prepared for it. The BJP state president and chief minister are visiting all the 40 assembly seats separately.

The party is ready to fight alone

“So far I have included 12 assembly constituencies,” said Sadanand Tawanade. The rest will be done after celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. He said that by October 31, both me and the Chief Minister would cover all the areas separately. Goa has had a BJP government for the last two terms and the BJP hopes to come to power for the third time. BJP leader Tanawade said, “Our organization is fully prepared for the elections.” On the question of the alliance, he said that we are ready to fight and win the elections alone but still the decision of the alliance will be taken by the national leadership.

Good performance in Panchayat elections

He said that when the district panchayat elections were held in Goa, the opposition tried to create an atmosphere where people were angry with the government but the reality on the ground was different. In North Goa, the BJP won 19 out of 25 seats for the first time and contested 18 seats, winning 14 seats in South Goa. It is clear that the BJP government has full support in rural areas. He said the BJP also won 10 out of 12 seats in the March-April municipal elections. The BJP leader said that the BJP and the BJP government have full support from rural to urban areas.