Goa board ssc hsc exam date sheet: Goa board exam date sheet: 10th, 12th exam date sheet, download from direct link – goa board ssc hsc exam term 1 date check sheet check details here

Highlights
- Published SSC (Class 10) and HSSC (Class 12) Term 1 Exam Date Sheet
- Tenth exams will start at 10.30 am
- How To Download Board Exam Date Sheet
It’s time
The 10th standard examination will start at 10.30 am and the students have been asked to reach the examination center by 10 am. Late admission will not be granted after 11 a.m. The HSSC exam will be conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.
When will the practical exam be held?
For 10th grade students, the practical exam will be held in February and March 2022. The 12th practical exam will be held in February. The SOP will issue before the examination begins, the board said.
How To Download GBSHSE Goa Board Exam Date Sheet
Students can check and download the SSC and HSC exam dates by clicking on the direct link below.
- GBSHSE SSC Date Sheet
- GBSHSE HSSC Date Sheet
The board has clarified that the examination will not be postponed under any circumstances even if it is a public holiday. We tell you that for 2021-22, several State and Central Boards of Education along with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian School Certificate Examination Council (CISCE) have decided to conduct examinations in two terms.
