Goa board ssc hsc exam date sheet: Goa board exam date sheet: 10th, 12th exam date sheet, download from direct link – goa board ssc hsc exam term 1 date check sheet check details here

Goa board ssc hsc exam date sheet: Goa board exam date sheet: 10th, 12th exam date sheet

Highlights Published SSC (Class 10) and HSSC (Class 12) Term 1 Exam Date Sheet

Tenth exams will start at 10.30 am

How To Download Board Exam Date Sheet

Goa Board SSC HSC Exam Date Sheet 2021: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the date sheet of Goa Board Examination for SSC (Class 10) and HSSC (Class 12) Term 1 examinations. The SSC Term 1 Board Exam will be held from 1st December 2021 to 12th January 2022 and HSSC Exam will be held from 8th December 2021 to 11th January 2022. In the Goa Board (GBSHSE) Term 1 examination, students will have to answer multiple choice and subjective type questions in certain papers. Other papers will contain only MCQ.



The 10th standard examination will start at 10.30 am and the students have been asked to reach the examination center by 10 am. Late admission will not be granted after 11 a.m. The HSSC exam will be conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

When will the practical exam be held?

For 10th grade students, the practical exam will be held in February and March 2022. The 12th practical exam will be held in February. The SOP will issue before the examination begins, the board said.

How To Download GBSHSE Goa Board Exam Date Sheet

Students can check and download the SSC and HSC exam dates by clicking on the direct link below.

GBSHSE SSC Date Sheet

GBSHSE HSSC Date Sheet

The board has clarified that the examination will not be postponed under any circumstances even if it is a public holiday. We tell you that for 2021-22, several State and Central Boards of Education along with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian School Certificate Examination Council (CISCE) have decided to conduct examinations in two terms.