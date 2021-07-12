Goa board ssc result 2021 10th class result declared today

Goa Board 10th Result 2021: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is going to announce the 10th result in some time today. A short notice has been issued in this regard on the official website of Goa Board. In which it has been said that the result of SSC Exam 2021 will be released after 5 pm today. After the release of the result, students can check the result by visiting the official website gbshse.gov.in.

With these steps, students will be able to check the result

After the declaration of Goa Board 10th result, students first visit the official website i.e. gbshse.gov.in. Click on the link fixed for Goa Board SSC Result 2021. Now a new page will open. Here candidates enter their login credentials and submit. Now your GBSHSE SSC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen in the form of a digital score card. Students should download their score card and take out the hard copy and keep it safe.

Science students will be informed 15 days in advance

Earlier, the Goa Board 10th class examination was canceled due to the increase in Kovid-19 cases. This announcement was made by the Chief Minister of the state Pramod Sawant during a live session on social media on May 23, 2021. The results of the canceled SSC exams have been prepared as per the prescribed alternative evaluation method. It was also informed by the Chief Minister that the students who failed in one or two subjects would be given a chance to re-appear in these examinations. On the other hand, the successful declared candidates who will be interested to get admission in Science and Diploma stream will have to appear in one day Goa Board 10th Exam 2021, which will be organized by the board. Students will be informed about this examination at least 15 days before the scheduled date of examination.