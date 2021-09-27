Goa elections 2022: Congress will suffer a major setback in Goa, Luisinho Falero may join TMC

Panaji

The Trinamool Congress is also ready to show its strength in next year’s assembly elections in Goa. Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee announced that TMC will visit Goa soon. As soon as the TMC entered Goa, the political upheaval also became sharp. Former Chief Minister Luisinho Falero could give Congress a big push. He is expected to resign from the Congress on Monday and join the TMC.

Senior Congress leaders may announce their resignation from the Congress at a press conference on Monday. Asked by the media on Sunday, Falero said, ‘I am in deep meditation. I’m reading everything. I will tell you one thing that the people of Goa are being harassed, someone should come forward.

Met Derek O’Brien

The former chief minister said, “We will make a statement on this when the time is right.” Sources said discussions were held with TMC leader Derek O’Brien on the Congress leader’s move last Thursday. But neither Falero nor TMC have commented on the matter.