Goa elections: Kejriwal promised to provide employment to all, said- those who survive will get unemployment allowance of Rs 3000

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday introduced a 13-point agenda for Goa. AAP has mentioned that if it comes to energy, it will do improvement work below this.

Aam Aadmi Occasion chief Arvind Kejriwal is on a state tour for the upcoming Goa elections. Throughout this, he has made many guarantees for the folks of Goa if he wins the elections. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised that everybody in Goa will get employment, those who will not get employment, they will be given three thousand unemployment allowance.

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday introduced a 13-point agenda for Goa. Kejriwal mentioned at a press convention in Goa that his celebration would deliver reforms within the areas of schooling, well being, commerce and trade, livelihood, mining and infrastructure below the identical 13-point agenda if voted to energy. The Delhi CM additionally mentioned that each household in Goa will straight save Rs 10 lakh inside 5 years if AAP comes to energy.

He mentioned his authorities would provide free electrical energy, unemployment allowance, Rs 1,000 monthly, free well being advantages of over Rs 40,000-50,000, free schooling and water to girls. Speaking about Delhi’s mannequin of well being infrastructure, the AAP chief said- “Like Delhi, mohalla clinics and hospitals will be opened in each village and district of Goa for higher and free healthcare.”

Additional, Kejriwal took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He mentioned that the PM has given AAP a certificates of ‘India’s most sincere celebration’ since independence. He said- “Modi ji engaged CBI, police raided me and Manish Sisodia’s place, arrested 21 MLAs, fashioned a fee to study 400 information and located nothing.”

Speaking about additional adjustments, Kejriwal mentioned that there’s an election on February 14 and the folks of Goa are very excited, they really feel that this time the true change will come. Earlier, the general public didn’t have the choice, as soon as BJP and as soon as Congress was coming. Persons are fed up with it and now they need change.