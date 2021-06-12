Goa extends COVID-19 curfew till 21 June, but allows shops, local markets to stay open till 3 pm-India News , GadgetClock

Goa extends COVID-19 curfew till 21 June, but allows retailers, local markets to stay open till 3 pm-India News , GadgetClock



Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant mentioned that up to 50 individuals will probably be permitted to participate in marriage features

Panaji: The Goa authorities on Saturday introduced extension of the coronavirus(*3*) -induced “curfew” within the state till 21 June with some extra relaxations.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant mentioned the curfew will probably be prolonged up to 7 am on 21 June.

“Retailers, together with in panchayat and municipal markets, might open between 7 am to 3 pm. Marriage operate with up to 50 individuals have been permitted,” he mentioned on Twitter late within the night.

“Detailed order will probably be issued by District Collectors, he mentioned.

Goa recorded 472 new coronavirus(*3*) circumstances on Saturday, taking the caseload to 1,62,048. With 15 sufferers succumbing through the day, the toll within the state reached 2,914.