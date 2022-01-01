Goa: Kejriwal reached the rate of people for votes, Sanjay Raut said in a taunting way – he could have also messaged

Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut has said that his celebration will contest 10-15 seats in Goa. His celebration will contest the Goa elections together with the NCP.

Shiv Sena has made a huge assault on Arvind Kejriwal, who reached Goa to collect help for the celebration in the meeting elections. Throughout a press convention in Goa on Sunday, the place Kejriwal put the imaginative and prescient of his celebration in entrance of the people, he also appealed to the people to vote for AAP.

Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut has focused this go to of Delhi CM Kejriwal. Referring to the growing instances of corona in Delhi, Sanjay Raut said that regardless of the growing instances of corona in Delhi, the CM of Delhi is campaigning from door to door in Goa. What’s the want of this? He could even message himself.

Raut said- “The enlargement of the celebration is a good factor, if AAP is so robust then why will the Delhi Chief Minister… go to Goa, he is required extra in Delhi the place instances are growing”. Shiv Sena leaders didn’t cease right here, they attacked AAP in addition to TMC. He said that each these events have already come to energy in Goa in their creativeness.

Together with this, the Shiv Sena chief also made it clear that his celebration will contest the elections in Goa together with the NCP. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said his celebration will contest between 10-15 seats in Goa in alliance with Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

Other than conventional events like BJP, Congress, MGP and GFP, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Occasion and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress are making full strides this time in Goa. AAP didn’t get any seat in the 2017 meeting elections held for the 40-member Goa Legislative Meeting. For subsequent month’s elections, the Congress in Goa has already introduced an alliance with the Goa Ahead Occasion (GFP). Whereas TMC has tied up with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Occasion (MGP).