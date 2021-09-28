Goa Police Recruitment 2021, 12th pass can apply for the post of Constable Driver

Goa Police Recruitment for the post of Constable (Driver).

Apply by October 21.

Goa Police Recruitment 2021, Constable Jobs: Preparing for Police Recruitment, Apply for Goa Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment soon. The Goa government’s Office of the Director General of Police has invited applications for male constable drivers. The last date to apply is October 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format by visiting the official website www.goapolice.gov.in.



Candidates who have passed 12th have a great chance to get government jobs (12th pass government job). Through this recruitment drive (Goa Police Recruitment 2021), a total of 55 vacancies will be filled for the post of Male Constable (Driver). The direct link of Goa Police Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (Goa Police Constable Vacancy 2021 Details)

General Category – 26 posts

ST – 8 posts

Other Backward Classes – 19 posts

Economically Weak Section – 2 posts

Total Vacancies – 55 posts

Who can apply?

Candidates with Secondary School Certificate Examination i.e. 12th Pass Certificate can apply for this Government Job 2021. If they have a valid driving license for heavy or light vehicles and height should be 165 cm and chest 78.74 cm (without extension) and 83.80 cm (extended). Two years experience as a driver with an impeccable record. Candidate should have Konkani. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Goa Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

The age limit of the candidates applying should be minimum 18 and maximum 25 years. The age limit for homeguards is 18 to 30 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Application fee

The application fee for general category is Rs.200. The application fee for SC / ST / OBC / Ex-Servicemen and EWS category is Rs.

Pay scale

Eligible applicants will be paid between Rs.19900 to Rs.63200 under Pay Matrix Level-2.

Goa Police Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website