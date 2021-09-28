Goa Police Recruitment 2021, 12th pass can apply for the post of Constable Driver
- Goa Police Recruitment for the post of Constable (Driver).
- Apply by October 21.
Candidates who have passed 12th have a great chance to get government jobs (12th pass government job). Through this recruitment drive (Goa Police Recruitment 2021), a total of 55 vacancies will be filled for the post of Male Constable (Driver). The direct link of Goa Police Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.
Vacancy Details (Goa Police Constable Vacancy 2021 Details)
General Category – 26 posts
ST – 8 posts
Other Backward Classes – 19 posts
Economically Weak Section – 2 posts
Total Vacancies – 55 posts
Who can apply?
Candidates with Secondary School Certificate Examination i.e. 12th Pass Certificate can apply for this Government Job 2021. If they have a valid driving license for heavy or light vehicles and height should be 165 cm and chest 78.74 cm (without extension) and 83.80 cm (extended). Two years experience as a driver with an impeccable record. Candidate should have Konkani. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
Goa Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
The age limit of the candidates applying should be minimum 18 and maximum 25 years. The age limit for homeguards is 18 to 30 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
Application fee
The application fee for general category is Rs.200. The application fee for SC / ST / OBC / Ex-Servicemen and EWS category is Rs.
Pay scale
Eligible applicants will be paid between Rs.19900 to Rs.63200 under Pay Matrix Level-2.
Goa Police Recruitment 2021 Notification
Official website
