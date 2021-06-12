Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Professor, Assistant Archivist, CDPO & Other Posts

Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 Notification launched at gpsc.goa.gov.in. Verify software course of, instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Goa Public Service Fee (HPPSC) has invited purposes for recruitment to the submit of Assistant Professor, Assistant Archivist, CDPO & Others. and eligible candidates can apply to the posts by means of the net mode on or earlier than 25 June 2021.

Necessary Dates:

Final date for submission of software: 25 June 2021

Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Assistant Professor – 7 Posts

Assistant Archivist- 1 Put up

Youngster Growth Mission Officer/Social Welfare Officer – 3 Posts

Affiliate Professor in Pharmaceutical Chemistry – 1 Put up

Lecturer – 5 Posts

Assistant Professor in Neurology – 2 Posts

Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

Assistant Professor – Good Educational report with a minimum of 55% of marks or equal grade at Grasp’s Diploma stage within the related topic from an Indian College or an equal diploma from a overseas College; Nationwide Eligibility Check (NET)/State Degree Eligibility Check (SET) shall stay the obligatory requirement for appointment as Assistant Professor.

Assistant Archivist- Grasp's diploma in Indian Historical past of a recognised College or equal.

Youngster Growth Mission Officer/Social Welfare Officer – Grasp’s diploma in Social Service/Social Welfare/Social Work/Sociology/Psychology/Dwelling Science with Diet or Youngster growth as a topic from a recognised College or equal. OR Diploma in Social Service/Social Welfare/Social Work/Sociology/Psychology/Dwelling Science with Diet or Youngster growth as a topic from a recognised College or equal, with 2 years expertise in social work in any Social Welfare Organisation.

Affiliate Professor in Pharmaceutical Chemistry – Bachelors and Masters Diploma in Pharmacy with First Class or equal both in Bachelors or Masters Diploma and Ph. D. or equal in acceptable self-discipline.

Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – not exceeding 45 years

Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict Pay Scale

Assistant Professor – Rs. 15,600-39,100+6,000/- (pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix stage 10)

Assistant Archivist- Rs. 9,300-34,800+4,200/-(pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix stage 6

Youngster Growth Mission Officer/Social Welfare Officer – Rs. 9,300-34,800+4,200/- (pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix stage 6)

Affiliate Professor in Pharmaceutical Chemistry -: Rs. 37,400-67,000+9,000/- (pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix stage 13)

Lecturer – Rs. 15,600-39,100+5400/- (pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix stage 10)

Assistant Professor in Neurology – : Rs. 15,600-39,100+6,600/- (pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix stage 11)

Obtain Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

On-line Software Hyperlink

Official Web site

The right way to apply for Goa PSC Recruitment 2021

candidates can apply on-line on or earlier than 25 June 2021. After submission of the net software, the candidates can take a printout of the applying for future reference.