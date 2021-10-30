Goa: When Rahul Gandhi took a motorcycle taxi ride, users started thanking Gadkari on social media

During his Goa tour, Rahul Gandhi took a bike taxi ride on Saturday. Congress has also released a video of this. Rahul has gone to Goa to take stock of the party’s preparations for the assembly elections to be held next year.

In Goa, when Rahul Gandhi took a ride on the bike of a motorcycle taxi service, there was a flood of reactions on social media. People started saying thanks to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for this. Some even targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the ride.

During this, Rahul Gandhi is seen sitting behind another person on a bike wearing a mask and helmet. Rahul took this bike taxi ride from Bambolim to Azad Maidan in Panaji. Regarding this, user Karthik Vikram (@iamkartikvikram) wrote – Thank you Nitin Gadkari ji for making good roads across the country.

Surjit Sharma (@issharma_in) has also written a similar reply. He said- “Credit goes to Gadkari ji for the construction of the road here”.

Twitter user Abhishek Vashisht (@AnShUvash) also tweeted on this video saying – Yes, it is fun, what a wonderful road. Now if you like it, then a shootout is made Nitin Gadkari.

During his Goa visit, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also interacted with members of the fishing community at Velsao beach in South Goa. He insisted that the assurances his party would give in its election manifesto in the state would not only be a commitment but also a “guarantee”. Because not having words will dent their credibility.

Gandhi said his party would prepare the election manifesto in an open and transparent manner after interacting with various people in the state and its focus would be on environmental protection. The Congress leader also attacked the BJP, saying that it works to divide people. He said, “I have not come here to waste your time or my time. Just as your time is important, my time is also important, the commitment we will make to you in the manifesto is not just a commitment, but a guarantee”.