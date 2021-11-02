God decide Your Destiny on public demand yuvraj singh back on pitch hopefully February 2022 love and wish Instagram video

Yuvraj, who was the hero of the ODI World Cup winning team in the T20 World Cup 2007 and 2011, announced his retirement from cricket in 2019. Fans still remember his 6 sixes in 6 balls of an over against Stuart Broad of England in the T20 World Cup 2007.

Yuvraj Singh, who played an important role in making Team India the world champion twice, is ready to return to the field again. Yuvraj Singh himself has revealed this through social media. Yuvraj not only surprised his fans by indicating his return, but also asked them for a special thing for Team India. Yuvraj Singh says that he is returning to the field again after the demand of the audience.

He, however, did not specify which tournament or team he would be seen playing for. There are speculations that he may again be seen playing in the ‘Road Safety Series 2022’. At the same time, sources close to him say that he can play cricket league abroad. Some media reports have said that he will play for Mulgrave Cricket Club, which plays in the third-tier competition of the Eastern Cricket Association (ECA) in Melbourne, Australia.

This explosive left-handed batsman shared a video of his aggressive century against England in 2017 on Instagram on Monday night. Yuvraj, who returned to the cricket field after recovering from cancer, scored 150 runs in 127 balls with the help of 21 fours and three sixes in that match played in Cuttack (2017). This was Yuvraj’s last international century.

Yuvraj, who was the ‘Player of the Tournament’ in the ODI World Cup 2011, wrote in his post, ‘God decides the fate. I will return to the pitch again in February on public demand. Nothing can be better than this feeling. Thank you for your love and well wishes. For me it means a lot. Always keep supporting Team India. Indian team is our team. This is the sign of a true fan that he supports the team even in difficult times.

The home of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech is more than 70 crores, is the neighbor of Kohli and Anushka this power couple

Yuvraj, who was the hero of the ODI World Cup winning team in the T20 World Cup 2007 and 2011, announced his retirement from cricket in 2019. Fans still remember his 6 sixes in 6 balls of an over against Stuart Broad of England in the T20 World Cup 2007. However, after retirement, Yuvraj has been seen playing in the Global T20 League and the ‘Road Safety League’.