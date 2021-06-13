‘Godspeed Bezos’: Netizens react after Jeff Bezos announces space travel with brother



Twitter was abuzz with multitude of reactions after Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos introduced that he’ll go to space when his firm, Blue Origin, launches its first passenger-carrying mission subsequent month.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, June 7, the billionaire stated that he plans to travel with his brother Mark Bezos. The launch is at present scheduled to happen on July 20, about two weeks after he plans to step down as CEO of Amazon.com Inc.

“Ever since I used to be 5 years previous, I’ve dreamed of travelling to space,” Bezos stated within the publish. “On July twentieth, I’ll take that journey with my brother. The best journey, with my finest buddy,” he wrote, sharing the information.

As quickly because the information broke, many reacted to the information on Twitter. #JeffBezos additionally dominated developments on Twitter, globally. Check out a few of the reactions right here:

After #JeffBezos off to space this July. His fellow competitor, #Ambani humbly from down underneath : pic.twitter.com/hyzL4D3xjW — 𝖳𝖏 (@EverSince__97) June 7, 2021

#JeffBezos stated I’m taking amazon actually to the moon! — Oilyboi (@luisr5432) June 7, 2021

I simply can’t imagine Jeff Bezos the richest man on the planet goes to space.

I’m out of phrases.

Me to Bezos:#JeffBezos #TheBlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/rW6XWOF6Cp — SpO5 (@nikolatesla005) June 7, 2021

#JeffBezos life insurance coverage agent checking Twitter this morning like: https://t.co/y4DOnLfGkp pic.twitter.com/EcnKgYd8Cp — jamison (@jay_ozymandias) June 7, 2021

When i heard #JeffBezos going to space i simply immediately did the “what an fool” line in my head from chazz 😄 pic.twitter.com/nFwj2Sbl1b — J⚡ (@cryptoautismo) June 7, 2021

How lengthy earlier than #JeffBezos establishes Amazon Prime deliveries on the moon? — Jeremy Shaner (@shaner_english) June 7, 2021

On my final journey I went to have a look at a waterfall. #JeffBezos pic.twitter.com/0JHZR0s2Gc — Kerry Donnelly (@kerrydonnelly92) June 7, 2021

Us :- Bro we should always go on a world tour.

In the meantime #JeffBezos :- pic.twitter.com/ac515puBNu — Nayan🧋 (@Nayanikawho) June 7, 2021

This feels just like the opening scene in an motion movie #JeffBezos pic.twitter.com/MXj1A3aLBx — Ronan Gildea (@RoGildea) June 7, 2021

In response to Bloomberg, Blue Origin is auctioning off one seat on its New Shepard rocket for the July 20 flight. The seat would be the just one obtainable for buy on the flight, and the proceeds will go to Blue Origin’s basis, ‘Membership for the Future’, which promotes math and science schooling.

Jeff and Mark Bezos’ journey will final 11 minutes, reaching the suborbital space which will likely be at an altitude of about 100 kilometres (62 miles), above the Earth.