Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Collection: Godzilla vs Kong became the highest grossing Hollywood movie during the epidemic

In the second wave of the Corona epidemic, cinemas are once again closing. When the cinemas opened a few months ago, it was thought that tickets would come back to the window. Bollywood films like ‘Ruhi’ to ‘Mumbai Saga’ did badly at the box office, while the Hollywood film ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ made history in terms of earnings (box office report). The film has grossed तब्बल 390 million, or Rs 29,19,36,45,000.

‘Godzilla vs Kong’ defeated ‘Tenet’

The sequel to ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ released in 2019 and ‘Kong: Skull Island’ released in 2017 is ‘Godzilla vs Kong’. When the film hit theaters, it was thought that it would be a hit like any other film. But the earnings of this film have taken everyone by surprise. The film has surpassed Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ in terms of earnings. ‘Tenet’ was also released during the Corona transition and grossed $ 365 million.

6.4 crore on the first day

Godzilla vs Kong grossed Rs 6.4 crore on its opening day. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has now grossed $ 390 million. As such, it has become the highest grossing film of all time.

‘Godzilla vs Kong’ made a lot of money abroad

According to trade analyst Girish Johar, Godzilla vs. Kong grossed $ 80.5 million at the Hollywood box office. While abroad, the film has raised the flag of success. The film grossed $ 309.7 million overseas and grossed $ 390.2 million. The film is the highest grossing film in China.

Earned $ 177.38 million in China

Godzilla vs Kong grossed 2. 2.3 million at the box office in China on Sunday. Thus, its total revenue in China is $ 177.38 million. The corona outbreak has once again affected the Indian box office and cinemas in all major cities have closed again, with the suspension phase of Bollywood films also starting one after another.

Crisis clouds over the release of ‘Radhe’ too

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalayavi’ has already been postponed. The screening of Rona Shetty’s ‘Suryavanshi’ and Rana Daggubati’s ‘Hathi Mere Saathi’ has also been postponed. Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Brother’ will be released on the eve of Eid after Ramadan. But the film manages to entertain as well as inform. Salman Khan has already said that he will not be releasing the film on OTT. The fear in such a situation is that Salman Khan fans will have to wait a long time to see the film.

