Entertainment

Goes on a dharna with 100 rupees… order to appear in court

23 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Goes on a dharna with 100 rupees… order to appear in court
Written by admin
Goes on a dharna with 100 rupees… order to appear in court

Goes on a dharna with 100 rupees… order to appear in court

Kangana had tweeted about 87-year-old Mahinder Kaur of Bahadurgarh Jandia village of Bathinda.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is always in the headlines for her outspoken statements. But this time the actress is badly trapped by speaking about the elderly woman. He had called an elderly woman going on a dharna for Rs 100 each. Now that woman has filed a case against Kangana. For which he will now have to appear in the Bathinda court on April 19.

Actually, Kangana had tweeted about 87-year-old Mahinder Kaur of Bahadurgarh Jandia village of Bathinda. Mahinder Kaur is a woman farmer. She was a part of the peasant movement. After Kangana’s tweet, Mahinder Kaur filed a defamation case against her in a Bathinda court on January 4. Kangna has been summoned after hearing in this case for about 13 months. He will have to appear in court on April 19.

It is worth noting that Kangana had mistook Mahinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano to be involved in the Anti-CAA Protest at Shaheen Bagh. The woman had said in the petition that Kangana compared her to another woman and tweeted. Due to which he got mental trouble, efforts were made to spoil his image in the society as well.

image 8

Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut had to face protests in Punjab after this tweet. Kangana was coming to Chandigarh via Himachal via Punjab. Then the farmers surrounded Kangana’s car in Kiratpur Sahib and protested fiercely. Along with this, he was asked to apologize for his remarks. Although Kangana did not apologize for this, the actress had said that she had spoken about the Shaheen Bagh Protest.

READ Also  The weirdest pop culture of 2020

Let us tell you that Kangana, who has always been in controversy, is now going to host a show. Whose name is ‘Lockup’. The show will have 16 contestants who are going to be prisoners in Kangana’s jail for 72 days. These contestants will also be those who have lived in some controversy in their life.


#dharna #rupees #order #court

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Krishna Shroff: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff says Disha Patani is like her sister

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment