Goes on a dharna with 100 rupees… order to appear in court

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is always in the headlines for her outspoken statements. But this time the actress is badly trapped by speaking about the elderly woman. He had called an elderly woman going on a dharna for Rs 100 each. Now that woman has filed a case against Kangana. For which he will now have to appear in the Bathinda court on April 19.

Actually, Kangana had tweeted about 87-year-old Mahinder Kaur of Bahadurgarh Jandia village of Bathinda. Mahinder Kaur is a woman farmer. She was a part of the peasant movement. After Kangana’s tweet, Mahinder Kaur filed a defamation case against her in a Bathinda court on January 4. Kangna has been summoned after hearing in this case for about 13 months. He will have to appear in court on April 19.

It is worth noting that Kangana had mistook Mahinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano to be involved in the Anti-CAA Protest at Shaheen Bagh. The woman had said in the petition that Kangana compared her to another woman and tweeted. Due to which he got mental trouble, efforts were made to spoil his image in the society as well.

Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut had to face protests in Punjab after this tweet. Kangana was coming to Chandigarh via Himachal via Punjab. Then the farmers surrounded Kangana’s car in Kiratpur Sahib and protested fiercely. Along with this, he was asked to apologize for his remarks. Although Kangana did not apologize for this, the actress had said that she had spoken about the Shaheen Bagh Protest.

