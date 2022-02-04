GoFundMe for Canadian truckers approaches $10M, more than country’s political parties raised last quarter



The GoFundMe page reached close to $ 10 million as of Monday evening to support the “freedom convoy” of Canadian truckers, more than the money collected by Canada’s major federal political parties in the last quarter of 2021.

“Our current government is enforcing rules and regulations that are destroying our business, industry and livelihoods,” read the convoy’s GoFundMe page.

“We are a peace-loving country that has helped protect its peoples from oppressive governments around the world, and now it seems to be happening here.”

The federal government has made it mandatory for Canadian truckers to be fully vaccinated by January 15 if they wish to avoid a 14-day quarantine when crossing the border from the United States.

GoFundMe was launched on January 14 by Tamara Leach, who is also the secretary of the Western separatist Maverick Party. The fund said the money would be used for fuel as well as food and accommodation for participating truck drivers.

By comparison, the Liberal Party of Canada, ruled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, earned $ 3.7 million in the last quarter of 2021, according to Elections Canada Public Records. Canada’s opposition Conservative Party has raised just over $ 3 million over the same period.

Among other parties represented in the Canadian House of Commons, the New Democratic Party collected $ 1.8 million, the Green Party of Canada about $ 800,000, and the Block Quibecois a little over $ 150,000.

Reporting on the GoFundMe page for “Freedom Conway 2022” started last week. Frozen and organizers were needed Raised funds outline how millions of dollars will be spent.

A GoFundMe spokesman told Gadget Clock Digital on Monday that the organizers had provided a detailed plan for how the funds would be spent and that $ 1 million had been withdrawn for their efforts. The spokesman added that the company would continue to work with the organizers on the release of the remaining funds.

Truckers’ freedom convoy leaves Vancouver for Ottawa on January 23 to protest the federal government Vaccine orders For cross-border truckers and calling for it to be stopped Coronavirus Restrictions . The convoy arrived in Ottawa this weekend and thousands more joined the Canadian Mandate protest.

Trudeau Who was Move As protesters descended on the capital over the weekend, in a secret location, they denounced and accused protesters on Monday. “ Hate speech “

Emma Colton of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.