GoFundMe freezes Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ page after it raises $10 million



GoFundMe paused Fundraising page For Independence Convoy 2022 on Wednesday it exceeded $ 10 million after

“This fundraiser is currently suspended and reviewed to ensure it complies with our Terms of Service and applicable laws and regulations,” read a notice at the top of the Conway’s GoFundMe page until Wednesday evening. “Our team is working 24/7 and doing what we can to protect both the organizer and the donor. Thank you for your patience.”

Before being suspended, d GoFundMe page Freedom Convoy has earned more than 1 10.1 million for 2022 since its inception on January 14. This surpasses the amount raised by Canada’s major political parties in the last quarter.

GOFUNDME has reached 10M for Canadian truckers, more than the political parties in the country raised last year.

The beginning of the news Circulation It was reported last week that the GoFundMe page of the caravan has been frozen and the organizers need to outline how the millions of dollars raised will be spent. A GoFundMe spokesman told Gadget Clock Digital on Monday that the organizers had detailed how the funds would be spent and that they had withdrawn 1 million to support their efforts.

Reaching out for comments about its latest move against the Freedom Convoy page, GoFundMe instructed Gadget Clock Digital in a blog post explaining its position on the Freedom Convoy page.

“Recent events in Ottawa, Canada have sparked a great deal of discussion on GoFundMe about raising the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser. We wanted to clarify the steps our global trust and safety and customer care teams take every day, just as they did with the fundraiser.” Wrote in the GoFundMe section.

The latest example of the GOFUNDME tracker convoy issue platform debate

GoFundMe lists ways to ensure the integrity and transparency of fundraising organizers.

“As activity develops in the vicinity of the demonstration, we are monitoring the fundraiser to ensure that the funds are going to the intended recipients and that the fundraiser is within our terms of service. .

Ottawa police chief may call in the military to deal with the protests

“This process takes time and can slow down the withdrawal process. If the fundraiser violates our terms of service or does not directly benefit the intended beneficiary, we will remove it from the platform,” the site added.

Police said on Tuesday in a statement that two people involved in a large trucker protest in Ottawa were arrested and 13 active investigations were there.

The Ottawa Police Chief on Wednesday suggested that the Canadian Armed Forces may have to be called in to deal with the protracted protests in the Canadian capital.

“It’s a national issue, not an Ottawa issue,” said Peter Sloley, Ottawa Police Chief Says At a briefing of city councilors. “I am increasingly concerned that there is no policing solution.”

The founder of the caravan fund did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock.