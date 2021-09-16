gogglebox australia season 15 casting new homes for

Gogglebox Australia season 15 is scheduled to air in 2022.

And a casting call for the popular Foxtel-Channel 10 show has now been released on MyCastingNet by production company Endemolshine Australia.

“We are always on the lookout for new, inspiring and unique talent that will surprise and delight us and our audience,” the notice read.

Calling everyone couch potatoes! Gogglebox Australia is casting new homes for Season 15, after two families left the show. Pictured: JD Nehmatallah, Matty Fahd and Sarah Marie Fahd

Manufacturers are looking for Australian citizens or permanent residents living in Sydney, Brisbane, the Gold Coast or Melbourne.

To apply, potential Goggleboxers must fill out an application form with pictures and videos of their home showing where they watch TV.

The auditions opened after two families announced they would not return this year.

Casting Call: Producers are looking for Australian citizens or permanent residents living in Sydney, Brisbane, the Gold Coast or Melbourne. Pictured: Anastasia Cateslas and Faye Kontos

The Delpechitra family – Patrick, Tracy, and their children Wendell, Westall and Ethan – who live west of Sydney, are not featured in Season 14.

The Elias family is also taking a step back, consisting of parents Les and Danielle and their three children Jacob, Lily Rose and Ivy.

Five of the six original Gogglebox families signed up for the current season, including art dealers Mick and Di Kershaw, grandparents Lee and Keith, best friends Anastasia Cateslas and Faye Koontos, and the Dalton family.

Siblings duo Tim and Leanne Lai also returned, as did teachers Milo and Nick.

Application: To apply, potential Googleboxers must fill out an application form with pictures and videos of their home to show where they watch TV. Pictured: Delpechitra family

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, other fan favorites have returned – but with a slight twist.

The Silbery family appears on their couch with 93-year-old Emmy and their daughter, Keri, while granddaughter Isabel is reunited via Zoom.

The same goes for Matty and Sarah Marie Fahad, whose best friend JD Nehmatllah is zooming in on, and frontline worker Kaday Kamara whose friend Chantel Bakak provides commentary over the video link.