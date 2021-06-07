Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner undergoes another dramatic hair transformation



She is understood for rocking quite a lot of vibrant hairstyles together with inexperienced and blue locks.

And Ellie Warner was experimenting with but another color this weekend as she debuted her new purple tresses.

The Gogglebox favorite, 30, took to Instagram to share with followers the brand new daring look earlier than displaying it off on the purple carpet on the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday evening.

Wow! Ellie Warner was experimenting with but another color this weekend as she debuted her new purple tresses

Good outcomes: Clearly pleased with the brand new look, she captioned the snap: ‘Violet Beauregarde eat your coronary heart out! New hair due to @tombhair’

Ellie posed for the digital camera within the new snap the place she wore a classy white shirt and beamed.

It comes after final month the star opted for lime inexperienced and yellow tresses when the salons reopened after lockdown.

Clearly pleased with the brand new look, she captioned the snap: ‘Violet Beauregarde eat your coronary heart out! New hair due to @tombhair.’

Beautiful: The Gogglebox favorite, 30, took to Instagram to share with followers the brand new daring look earlier than displaying it off on the purple carpet on the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday evening

Radiant: On the purple carpet on Sunday evening she confirmed off her purple hair once more as she attended the star-studded occasion along with her sister Izzi

And on the purple carpet on Sunday evening she confirmed off her purple hair once more as she attended the star-studded occasion along with her sister Izzi.

Ellie opted for a fairly patterned pink gown which had assertion peplum sleeves and teamed it with sky-high gold platform heels.

In the meantime Izzi, 27, wowed in a stunning silver robe and wore her hair swept again in a classy up do.

Model: Ellie opted for a fairly patterned pink gown which had assertion peplum sleeves and teamed it with sky-high gold platform heels

Sisters: In the meantime Izzi, 27, wowed in a stunning silver robe and wore her hair swept again in a classy up do

It comes after final month Ellie debuted her new lime inexperienced and yellow tresses, displaying them off on Instagram.

Ellie posed for the digital camera within the new snap the place she wore an identical inexperienced jumper and had the phrases ‘cute’ over her face.

She additionally took to her Instagram Story simply after she left the salon to indicate how the yellow roots blended into the sunshine inexperienced ideas.

Daring: It comes after final month Ellie debuted her new lime inexperienced and yellow tresses, displaying them off on Instagram

She captioned the put up: ‘So in love with my new hair! @tombhair you da finest!’

Ellie has rocked quite a lot of hair colors over time, together with having pink and peach colored locks.

Final November she additionally took to Instagram to indicate off a pastel inexperienced and blue look and in September had a vibrant purple and blue mixture.

Daring: Ellie has rocked quite a lot of hair colors over time, most lately having pink and peach colored locks

Playful: Final November she additionally took to Instagram to indicate off a pastel inexperienced and blue look and in September had a vibrant purple and blue mixture

Again in March, Ellie purchased a house along with her boyfriend Nat and began a brand new Instagram account through which she is going to doc the refurbishments.

She shared the thrilling information, writing in a social media put up: ‘Quickly to be our dwelling… We’re exchanging [at the] finish of Could/June time. I am so excited.’

Posting a photograph of the Nineteen Thirties semi-detached home, Northerner Ellie added: ‘We’re so fortunate the present house owners have stored it in immaculate situation so we will transfer straight in and simply do issues as we go alongside!’

Ellie, who seems on the Channel 4 present alongside her sister Izzi Warner, has been relationship boyfriend Nat for greater than two years, and tends to maintain her relationship out of the highlight.

Throughout lockdown, Nat changed Izzi on Ellie’s couch and was an enormous hit with followers.

Ellie and mother-of-two Izzi have starred on Channel 4’s Gogglebox since 2015.

The ladies managed to bag the TV job after an previous buddy approached them when she was casting for the hit present.

Ellie stated on the time: “We thought ‘Who’d need to watch us?” after which we obtained picked and could not imagine it!’