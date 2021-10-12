GOI directs C-DOT to work on 6G in India to compete with USA China South Korea may provide download speed upto 3800MBps

South Korea’s Samsung and LG and China’s Huawei have already started work on 6G. India does not want to lag behind other countries in terms of future technology.

To compete with countries like America, South Korea and China, India has also started preparations to work on 6G (6G in India). This technology of the post 5G (5G) generation will prove to be revolutionary in terms of speed. Up to 3800MB of data can be downloaded in a second from 6G internet.

Samsung, LG, Huawei have started work on 6G

Globally, companies like Samsung and LG of South Korea and Huawei of China have already started work on 6G. India does not want to lag behind in the technology of the future after several years behind in 5G.

C-DOT got instructions to work on 6G

Telecom Secretary K. Rajaraman has asked the government telecom research institute C-DOT to start work on 6G and other future technologies. C-DOT ie Center for Development of Telematics has been created to make India the front row in the race of technology.

4G it can get such speed

Right now 4G is being used in India. Based on TRAI data, the best speed of 4G has been recorded on Reliance Jio’s network, which is around 20 megabits per second (mbps). At a speed of 20 megabits per second, you are able to download 2.5 MB (MB) of data every second.

5G is 10 times better than 4G

It is being said about 5G that it can give 10 times download speed than 4G. In 5G technology, the efficiency of spectrum also increases, that is, the network gets better. Now talking about 6G, the internet speed in it will be twice that of 5G. That is, you will get the facility to download at 20 times better speed than 4G.

In the trial, 5G has given speeds of up to 20 gigabits per second (gbps). However, no company in India has been able to achieve this level yet. In the trials conducted in the country, Vodafone Idea has recorded the best speed of 5G, which is 3.7 Gigabit per second.

6G will revolutionize internet speed

Experts are predicting download speeds of up to 40 gigabits per second in 6G. If this speed is found, then you will be able to download a file of 3800 MB in a second. If you look at it in comparison, it can take up to 25 minutes for you to download such a large file on 4G internet.

6G will reach the common people by 2028-30

The commercial launch of 5G in India is expected in this financial year. Many smartphone companies have already launched 5G enabled phones. As far as 6G is concerned, it is being talked about to be available for common users by 2028-30.