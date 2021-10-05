Going Down – The New York Times
Another bad day for Facebook
Many thought the big news for Facebook today would be the Senate testimony of a whistleblower who has been the source of uncomfortable revelations about the company’s business practices.
But then, just before noon Eastern yesterday, the tech giant’s apps — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — were shut down in a global outage that lasted more than five hours. It laid off more than 3.5 billion users, took 5 percent off Facebook’s stock (the worst daily drop this year) and cut $6 billion from Mark Zuckerberg’s personal fortune.
In the time it took to identify the issue — Facebook said the culprit was a change in the underlying Internet infrastructure — and resetting servers at a data center in Santa Clara, Calif., the world was reminded that the social media giant How far has the company embedded itself. people’s life. It puts the current travels of the company in perspective.
Speaking of which, Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager who leaked internal documents to The Wall Street Journal, will soon take a stand at a Senate hearing to argue for stricter regulation of the company. The proceedings are scheduled to begin at 10 am. Here’s what to expect from The Times’s Cecilia Kang:
Haugen will focus on the company’s push to acquire younger users. Some of the research they leaked in The Journal revealed that Instagram harms teens by eroding self-esteem and inciting anxiety.
MPs will accept Haugen’s testimony. Republicans and Democrats are united in their anger at Facebook for failing to protect young users and allowing misinformation to spread.
Senators would drill into what Facebook executives knew. They would probably ask whether Zuckerberg and other leaders were aware of research on the effects of Instagram on children and other issues such as the spread of far-right and hate groups prior to the Capitol riots.
They will probably ask how the company’s systems for promoting toxic materials work. They may also focus on how tools like beauty filters, comments and “Like” buttons can engage younger users with Instagram.
Read more about Haugen’s testimony in The Times’ live briefing about the hearing.
In other Facebook news, the company filed a motion yesterday Dismiss an antitrust case brought by the FTC The judge has to respond by mid-November.
What’s going on over here
Oil prices have reached their highest level since 2014. OPEC and its allies refused to significantly increase supply, despite pressure from President Biden and other leaders to ramp up production to stem rapidly rising energy prices. Analysts believe that tight supplies will continue to propel the prices higher till the end of the year.
Another Chinese property developer defaults on a bond payment. With markets surrounding Evergrande, small luxury apartment developer Fantasia missed a $206 million bond payment, surprising some investors and raising concerns about the broader health of China’s heavily indebted property industry.
The scrutiny of Fed officials’ personal trading practices mounts. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, called for an insider trading investigation by the SEC, asking the agency to look into transactions by three Fed officials last year. Hours later, the Fed said it had asked its inspector general’s office to conduct an independent review.
A jury ordered Tesla to pay $137 million to a former employee for racist behavior. Owen Diaz, a black former employee of the carmaker, accused Tesla of ignoring racial abuse. Separately, the top auto-safety regulator in the US declined to launch an investigation into whether Tesla’s batteries were at risk of fire after receiving reports of a fire in China.
Ozy Media is open or closed? The digital media company on Friday said it would shut down following multiple reports about deceptive practices. Yesterday, OG CEO Carlos Watson insisted in TV interviews that the outlet is “about to open for business.” Ozzie’s early investor Ron Conway told The Times that he was upset to hear what Watson had to say, and urged him to direct Ozzie’s remaining funds to employees.
a strong impact campaign
Last week, President Biden’s push to spend $3.5 trillion on social programs and climate measures stalled in Congress, facing united opposition by Republicans and disagreement among Democrats. As Luke Broadwater of The Times reports, Corporate America is ramping up its lobby spending to fight parts of the bill.
According to the non-profit watchdog group OpenSecrets, more than 4,000 lobbyists are working on budget and spending issues. Ten major industries have spent nearly $700 million on lobbying this year, with healthcare and finance leading the way.
The US Chamber of Congress is trying to stall the spending bill because of concerns that it will raise taxes. (It withdrew its support for a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, after engaging with a $3.5 trillion social bill and falling out with Republicans.)
The pharmaceutical industry is fighting a provision that would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
The banking industry is trying to block a proposal that would expand reporting requirements to the IRS, citing privacy concerns.
Corporate lobbyists say that they have the interest of the country in mind. Merck executive chairman Ken Frazier said allowing the government to lower drug prices would leave less money available for research and development into new treatments for diseases.
But others see disruption. “We’re seeing an unprecedented level of lobbying by powerful special interests that want to defeat us,” said independent Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont, one of the spending bill’s architects.
-Katherine Tai, US Trade Representative, in a speech In which he laid out some of the first details on the Biden administration’s approach to doing business with China. The countries will begin negotiations soon, and Tai gave few details on America’s intentions, beyond implementing the Phase 1 trade agreement signed under President Donald Trump.
The influential trio behind the $4.5 billion Qualcomm deal
Qualcomm announced yesterday that it has acquired automotive tech company Veneer for $4.5 billion, scrapping a deal it signed with auto parts conglomerate Magna. The acquisition will boost Qualcomm’s aspirations in autonomous driving, as well as advance the deal-making aspirations of SSW Partners, a new investment firm founded by three influential Wall Streeters, which joined Qualcomm on the bid.
It’s the first major deal for SSW Partners, which will take over Veoneer’s traditional auto-parts business, while Qualcomm will retain Veoneer’s drive-tech division. The star trio behind SSW highlights the interconnectedness of Wall Street’s power circles:
Joshua Steiner, a former chief of staff at the Treasury Department who later co-founded the Quadrangle Group with Steve Ratner before moving to Bloomberg.
Antonio Weiss, former global head of investment banking at Lazard, who served as an advisor to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew during the Obama administration.
Eric Schwartz, who served as co-head of the Management Committee and Partnership Committee at Goldman Sachs.
human resource
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler recently called People “one of the company’s most important assets.” He is proposing new rules for reporting on human capital, which can include turnover, training, diversity and more.
Public companies now have a lot of leeway in what they report about their workforce, and according to a new report from Just Capital, they aren’t saying much. That means if the SEC enforces the rules, or investors insist for more information, executives could have a lot of work ahead of them.
Just Capital studied reports from the 100 largest employers to find information on 28 key human capital measures. Of the findings: 20 percent disclosed their minimum wage, 15 percent reported their employee turnover and 13 percent published a minority share of new employees.
Is more disclosure needed? Just Capital is clear: without consistent reporting across companies, “investors cannot make well-informed decisions about where to direct their holdings, potentially hire company employees’ behavior into their employment options and Clients can’t move their investments. Purchasing practice to support leading companies.”
Can Cryptocurrencies Go Green?
Cryptocurrency proponents say their innovations promote financial freedom and inclusion. But the process of creating or “mining” bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is too energy-intensive, which is being criticized.
What happens when crypto and environmental consciousness collide? Possibly good things, according to a new report from the Center for American Progress. Todd Phillips, director of financial regulatory and corporate governance at the Center, said the SEC can reduce the environmental impact of digital assets by marking more crypto tokens as securities. This will require more environmental disclosures from companies in the crypto industry and new regulations that will limit issuers’ impact on the climate.
The cryptocurrency industry will not like it: it argues that many cryptocurrencies should not be considered securities. (An SEC case against Ripple, the creator of the token XRP, will sway this debate.) But although its assets are defined, the rapidly growing $2 trillion crypto industry isn’t going away, thereby addressing its environmental footprint. It has become more necessary to do.
let’s talk about it: Today, at 1 p.m. Eastern, join us for a “Dealbook Dialogue” call about cryptocurrency and the environment. Andrew Ross of DealBook will be joined by Sorkin and Efrat Livney, Alex de Vries, a data scientist who tracks the energy use of crypto; Paul Prager, CEO of bitcoin mining company TeraWolf; and Kathleen Breitman, whose company Tezos is making non-fungible tokens more energy-efficient. You can submit questions live or when you register to RSVP here.
read speed
