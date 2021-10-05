Going Down – The New York Times

Read more about Haugen’s testimony in The Times’ live briefing about the hearing.

In other Facebook news, the company filed a motion yesterday Dismiss an antitrust case brought by the FTC The judge has to respond by mid-November.

What’s going on over here

Oil prices have reached their highest level since 2014. OPEC and its allies refused to significantly increase supply, despite pressure from President Biden and other leaders to ramp up production to stem rapidly rising energy prices. Analysts believe that tight supplies will continue to propel the prices higher till the end of the year.

Another Chinese property developer defaults on a bond payment. With markets surrounding Evergrande, small luxury apartment developer Fantasia missed a $206 million bond payment, surprising some investors and raising concerns about the broader health of China’s heavily indebted property industry.

The scrutiny of Fed officials’ personal trading practices mounts. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, called for an insider trading investigation by the SEC, asking the agency to look into transactions by three Fed officials last year. Hours later, the Fed said it had asked its inspector general’s office to conduct an independent review.

A jury ordered Tesla to pay $137 million to a former employee for racist behavior. Owen Diaz, a black former employee of the carmaker, accused Tesla of ignoring racial abuse. Separately, the top auto-safety regulator in the US declined to launch an investigation into whether Tesla’s batteries were at risk of fire after receiving reports of a fire in China.

Ozy Media is open or closed? The digital media company on Friday said it would shut down following multiple reports about deceptive practices. Yesterday, OG CEO Carlos Watson insisted in TV interviews that the outlet is “about to open for business.” Ozzie’s early investor Ron Conway told The Times that he was upset to hear what Watson had to say, and urged him to direct Ozzie’s remaining funds to employees.