Going to get TV? These five things must be seen while buying, otherwise you may get upset later!

If you are planning to get a TV, then you should know some things in advance, because these reasons can cause inconvenience to you. Here are some such information before buying a TV, using which you can buy a good TV and use it.

1.HD or 4K?

If you are thinking of buying a TV, then you should know whether your TV provides four times the pixels which are being used more in today’s era. This is known as Ultra-High Definition or 4K. If you want to sit far away and watch TV, a regular HD set will do just fine. The further away you sit, the less extra pixels are needed. Conversely the bigger the screen you have the worse the resolution and you will see more of it when you are closer.

2.HDMI Ports

One or two not four or five things in TV should be related to modern technology. If you pay for cable or satellite TV, you’ll need one for your set-top box, then another for a streaming device or Blu-ray player as well if you need space. You’ll have to take another. That’s why it is important that you buy a TV that connects HDMI devices. It gives you the convenience of connecting devices and more.

3.Smart TV/WiFi

Many TVs come with WiFi connectivity and apps from major services like Netflix and Hulu. Using it for streaming gives you a lot of facilities. Stand-alone streaming devices have more features. For example, if voice control is your preference, you can use that to plug in your Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, or other device. Some TVs have voice control, but Apple’s Siri will be better able to recognize your voice.

4.Action Mode

While buying a TV, you should also see how fast the action mode is happening in the TV you are going to buy. Because many times it happens that due to not moving the pixels of the TV fast, there is a break in the middle. In this case you may be inconvenienced. The minimum native refresh rate you’ll see these days is 60 frames per second, or 60 Hz. Max is around 120Hz.

Steve Kindig, senior editor at electronics retailer Crutchfield.com, says that even though 60 frames per second is the highest ever coming from a Blu-ray Disc or video game, the higher rates on TVs will cut down on blurriness. Either the TV’s processor will interpolate frames between each actual frame, or the backlight will blink.

5.Other Screen Features

TVs with curved surrounds can be good for you which can protect your eyes from light. Regular, LCD screens require a backlight, which can blur colors a bit. Apart from this, if you pay more money then you can use TV with 3D dimension. Along with this, you can also choose the Fodable TV which can be right according to your convenience.