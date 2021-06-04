Gold and silver become cheaper in the country’s capital Delhi, know new prices

Today gold and silver have become very cheap in the country’s capital Delhi. Where gold has become dearer than Rs 300. On the other hand, silver has seen a fall of more than Rs 1000 per kg. According to experts, the fall in the price of gold in the foreign markets, the fall in the dollar and other reasons are also causing the fall in the price of gold and silver. According to experts, gold and silver prices may see a further decline in the coming days.

Gold and silver become cheaper in the capital Delhi: Amid a weak global trend, gold fell by Rs 312 to Rs 46,907 per 10 grams in the Delhi bullion market on Thursday. Whereas the previous closing price of gold was Rs 47,219 per 10 grams. Silver also fell by Rs 1,037 to Rs 66,128 per kg. Its previous closing price was Rs 67,165. According to experts, gold and silver prices may see a further decline in the coming days.

Gold and silver in foreign markets: In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,810 an ounce while silver was almost unchanged at USD 25.37 an ounce. According to HDFC Securities Senior Analyst Tapan Patel, gold prices declined in the commodity market on Thursday and the spot price was USD 1,810 an ounce.

Fall in gold and silver in futures markets: On the other hand, talking about the futures market, gold is currently trading at Rs 47535 per ten grams with a fall of Rs 357 per ten grams in the Multi Commodity Index. Whereas today gold was opened at Rs 47,847 per ten grams. On the other hand, talking about silver, it is trading at Rs 66,812 per kg with a fall of Rs 789 per kg. Whereas today silver is trading at Rs 67,488 per kg.





