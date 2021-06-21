Gold And Silver Price Gold Became Cheaper By Rs 2000 In 20 Days – Gold And Silver Price: Gold Becomes Cheaper By Rs 2000 In 20 Days, Know The New Price Before Buying

If you are planning to mine gold then this is a good opportunity for you. The price of gold has declined in the Indian market. At the same time, the luster of silver is also fading in the bullion market.

New Delhi. If you are planning to mine gold then this is a good opportunity for you. The price of gold has declined in the Indian market. At the same time, the luster of silver is also fading in the bullion market. Today the price of 10 grams 24 carat (99.9%) gold is 46 thousand 220 rupees. At the same time, due to no change in the price of silver, today the price of silver is Rs 67,600. The price of gold of 24 carat purity has fallen by up to Rs 2000 in 20 days between June, then gold has become cheaper by Rs 9000 from its highest price there.

Today’s gold and silver price

Last week, gold fell by 4.40 per cent and silver by 6.43 per cent at the domestic level too, under pressure from heavy losses in the yellow metal overseas. According to the India Bullion and Jewelery Association, amidst continuous fluctuations in the price of gold and silver, the gold rate has come down, while the price of silver has also decreased today. Today i.e. on June 21, 2021, the price of 22 carat gold has become cheaper by Rs 10 per ten grams. At the same time, a decrease of Rs 10 per ten grams has been registered in 24 carat gold. In such a situation, the price of gold has gone up to Rs 46,220 per 10 grams today.

Gold became cheaper by Rs 2000 in 20 days

There has been a steady decline in the price of gold for the last few days. Talking about June 2021 itself, gold has come down by about Rs 2000 in June. This decline continued on Monday as well. On Monday, the price of gold was seen soft. From June 1 to June 20, gold has become cheaper by Rs 2053. At the same time, the price of silver has broken by Rs 3726 in the last 20 days. On Friday, the last trading day of the week, the price of gold reached Rs 47266 per 10 grams. At the same time, the price of silver closed at Rs 68687 per kg.