Gold And Silver Prices Rise Know The Price Of 24 Carat In Major Cities – Gold silver Price Today

Today on Friday, both gold and silver have registered a rise. Gold is selling 10 grams of gold at Rs 48,230 with a gain of 0.42 percent.

New Delhi. The price of gold has been seen fluctuating in the last few trading sessions. Today on Friday, both gold and silver have registered a rise. Gold is selling 10 grams of gold at Rs 48,230 with a gain of 0.42 percent. At the same time, talking about silver, one kg of silver is getting Rs 69,890 with a rise of 0.04 percent. In the capital Delhi, 10 grams of 24 carat gold is available for Rs 47,920.

Know the price of 22 and 24 carat

In Delhi, the price of 22 carat gold is 45,640 and 24 carat gold is running at 47,920. In Mumbai, 22 carat gold is running at 45,230 and 24 carat gold at 47,490. In Kolkata, 22 carat gold is Rs 45,800, while 24 carat gold is Rs 48,090. The price of 22 carat gold in Chennai is 44,430 and 24 carat 46,650. In the bullion market of Jaipur, the price of 10 grams of gold was Rs 47,450. Gold today was Rs 200 more than yesterday. At the same time, the rate of one kg silver was Rs 69,740.0. At the same time, the price of gold in Bareilly was Rs 48,150 per 10 grams and the price of silver was Rs 69,770.0 per kg.

City 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold rate Delhi 45,6400 47,920 Bangalore 43,950 46,150 Kolkata 45,800 48,090 Mumbai 45,230 47,490 Jaipur 45,190 47,450

Will have to wait a little for investment

Experts say that silver can come from $ 26 to $ 26.50 an ounce. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian market. Gold can once again come around 45,000 thousand per ten grams and silver 68 thousand per kg. In such a situation, those who are preparing to invest in gold and silver, it would be better for them to wait a little.

buy gold only after seeing hallmark

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.