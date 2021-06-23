Gold Decline And Silver Rise, Know Today’s Price – Gold Silver Price Today: Gold Decline And Silver Rise, Know Today’s Price

The price of gold and silver continues to fluctuate. The fall in gold prices, which has been going on for the last eight days, continues even today. Whereas silver has seen a rise.

New Delhi. The price of gold and silver continues to fluctuate. The fall in the prices of gold, which has been going on for the last eight days, continues today i.e. on Wednesday, 23 June. Today gold has registered a decline while silver has seen a rise. The price of gold has gone up to Rs 46,120 per ten grams today. However, the price of silver has increased. Today silver has become Rs 67,800. If you are planning to buy gold and silver then there is good news for you.

gold and silver prices today

Today i.e. on 23 June 2021, gold has seen a rise. 10 grams of gold is being sold for Rs 46,120. At the same time, the price of silver has increased. Today the price of silver has gone up to Rs 67,800. Gold fell by Rs 100 as the market closed on Tuesday evening. Today the price of 24 carat gold in Mumbai and Pune is Rs 47,120 while the price of 22 carat gold is Rs 46,120. However, silver rose by Rs 200. The cost of one kg of silver will now be Rs 67,800. Gold and silver prices are falling due to decline in international investment in gold and silver.

Also read:- SBI and HDFC customers beware, if PAN-Aadhaar is not linked by June 30, there will be trouble



gold rate in your city



City 22 carat gold rate 10 grams 24 carat gold rate 10 grams Delhi 46,250 50,340 Mumbai 46,120 47,120 Chennai 44,400 48,440 Kolkata 46,270 48,970 Lucknow 46,250 50,340 Bangalore 44,100 48,110 Hyderabad 44,100 48,110 Ahmedabad 46,600 48,600

Also read:- Gold prices may increase in the coming days, indications are given by the decline in cryptocurrencies





India second largest consumer of gold

Gold jewelery prices vary across India, which is the second largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duties, state taxes and making changes. In New Delhi on Monday, the price of 22 carat gold fell by Rs 40 to Rs 46,100 per 10 grams. On the other hand, in Chennai, it closed at Rs 44,350, up by Rs 60. Talking about the price of Mumbai, it was Rs 46,220.

Consumers are flocking to buy gold. The global economic slowdown has spread in the backdrop of Corona. As a result, there has been a decline in the demand for gold due to a slight dip in investor sentiment.