Gold Dinner 2021: The Hemsworths bring Hollywood glamour to Australia’s most exclusive charity event

A who’s who of showbusiness, enterprise and politics attended Australia’s most exclusive charity event, the Gold Dinner 2021, at Sydney Airport on Thursday evening.

The most high-profile arrivals skipped the pink carpet, which was held on the departures terminal, with the likes of Chris and Liam Hemsworth being whisked privately to the venue in the course of the airfield.

Thor star Chris, 37, was accompanied by his spouse, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, whereas his youthful brother was joined by his girlfriend, mannequin Gabrielle Brooks.

Hollywood A-list: A who's who of showbusiness, enterprise and politics attended Australia's most exclusive charity event, the Gold Dinner 2021, at Sydney Airport on Thursday evening.

Different visitors included Lucciana Barroso – the spouse of actor Matt Damon, who was not current regardless of at present being in Australia – and 9 presenter Lauren Phillips.

They rubbed shoulders with the likes of actress Rose Byrne in addition to host of native stars, together with radio personalities Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli and Hamish Blake, who was joined by his businesswoman spouse, Zoë.

The event was emceed by As we speak present anchor Karl Stefanovic and noticed the worlds of leisure, authorities and enterprise collide to elevate funds for the Sydney Kids’s Hospitals Basis,

A number of the nation’s most influential individuals attended the gala, which was first held in 1997 and has raised greater than $30million within the years since.

Date evening: Liam, identified for his function in The Starvation Video games trilogy, was joined by his girlfriend, mannequin Gabrielle Brooks

Present-stopper: Gabrielle, 24, oozed sophistication in a backless black costume

All that glitters: Different visitors included Lucciana Barroso (left) – the spouse of actor Matt Damon, who was not current regardless of at present being in Australia – and actress Rose Byrne (centre). Proper: Elsa Pataky

Androgynous stylish: Rose Byrne turned heads in a pink pantsuit that includes gold floral detailing and an identical pink cravat

The Gold Dinner was an extravagant affair, with visitors experiencing a decadent Italian menu courtesy of Crown Sydney’s a’Mare restaurant and visionary head chef Alessandro Pavoni.

The menu included native burrata, veal tenderloin with tuna mayonnaise child capers and pine nuts, crudo of tuna, kingfish and salmon with a citrus dressing, risotto parmigiana – with 24-month aged Parmigiano Reggiano, wagyu beef examine and braised chiati – with dessert of a basic tiramisu.

All meals was complemented with Bollinger champagne, 4 Pillars Gin and wines from Australia’s most interesting vineyards.

All leftover meals was donated to OzHarvest vans ready outdoors the event to be shared with individuals in want.

Native stars: The Hemsworths rubbed shoulders with the likes of Hamish and Zoë Foster Blake

Man of the hour: The event was emceed by As we speak present anchor Karl Stefanovic (left, with Hamish Blake)

Enterprise scion: Deborah Symond O’Neil, the daughter of Aussie Dwelling Loans founder John Symond was joined by her husband, Ned O’Neil. The society darlings predict their second little one

From begin to end the room was ignited with an array of electrifying musical performances, from the opening act of Ilan Kidron and Reigan welcoming visitors in entrance of a classic aeroplane to an old style crooner vibe.

This was adopted by indie success story Ben Lee, who’s again on residence soil after spending a few years in Los Angeles.

An inspiring efficiency by 18-year-old indigenous artist Budjerah Slabb, who’s quick turning into the following rising star of the Australian music business, was adopted by the Masked Wolf who carried out his world hit Astronaut within the Ocean.

Legendary dance music group Sneaky Sound System noticed visitors by to the top of the night.