Gold fell again after 3 days, silver faded

Gold and silver have declined today after rising for 3 consecutive days in the current week. Today gold came to 47 thousand and silver at less than 68 thousand rupees.

New Delhi. Today, on the fourth day of the trading week i.e. on Thursday, there was a decrease in the prices of gold and silver. This is good news for the buyers of gold and silver. Today gold has come down to 47 thousand and silver at less than 68 thousand rupees. Gold is trading down by Rs 167 at Rs 46,905 today at 1 pm on MCX. On the other hand, if we talk about the Safar market, according to the website of Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association, gold has come down by Rs 165 to 47,060 on Thursday. Gold has become cheaper by Rs 2500 so far this month.

Gold became cheaper by Rs 2500

According to the website of Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association, if we talk about the month of June, so far this month gold has become cheaper by Rs 2362. Also, even today gold has become cheaper by Rs 167. At the beginning of this month i.e. on June 1, gold was at Rs 49,422, which has now come down to Rs 47,060. Overall gold has become cheaper by Rs 2500.

silver shines less

Along with gold, today silver is trading at 67,620 by becoming cheaper by Rs 310 on Chandi MCX at 1 pm. According to the website of Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association, there has been a slight decrease in the price of silver in the bullion market. It has become cheaper by Rs 58 to Rs 67,866 per kg.

On the other hand, when it comes to silver, it has come down to Rs 4,562 from Rs 72,428 to Rs 67,866.

Gold also weakened in the global market

In the global market too, gold has slipped to US $ 1777 an ounce. It was around 1900 on 1 June. However, experts believe that gold may become expensive again in the coming days. Experts say that investors need not worry about this fall of gold. This decline is not going to last long. By the end of this year, gold can go up to 55 thousand rupees. At the same time, silver can also go up to 80 thousand. Inflation has increased rapidly in the country due to the Korana epidemic. Whenever inflation rises, gold gets its benefit. Apart from this, now the lockdown has also opened, due to which marriage and other functions will also start. This will also increase the demand for gold in the bullion market.

Gold had reached 56 thousand in 2020

A year ago i.e. 2020, when Corona was at its peak, the price of gold had reached an all-time high. In August 2020, the record level of Rs 56,200 was reached. At that time, there was an atmosphere of fear among investors due to the Corona epidemic. Once again the same atmosphere has started happening.

