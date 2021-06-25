Gold fell by Rs 9000 from all time high

Gold and silver have been falling for the last few days. So far, it has fallen by more than Rs 9100 at an all-time high.

New Delhi. Due to the weakness in the global market, the prices of gold and silver continue to fall. Gold fell from Rs.49 thousand per 10 grams to Rs.47 thousand. That is, gold has fallen below Rs 9000 from all time high. According to HDFC Securities, gold fell by Rs 861 to Rs 46,863 per ten grams in the Delhi bullion market on Thursday.

On 7 August 2020, gold had crossed 56 thousand

Last year i.e. on August 7, 2020, the price of gold was at its all-time high level of Rs 56,200 per 10 grams, which is the highest level ever. At the same time, now gold is being sold at the level of Rs 47,065 per 10 grams. Since then, it has fallen by more than Rs 9100 till now.

gold rate by carat

According to the website of India Bullion and Jewelers Association, the rates in terms of today’s carat are as follows. Today rate of 24 carat purity gold is Rs 47065. At the same time, the rate of 23 carat gold is Rs 46877. The rate of 22 carat gold is Rs 43112. The rate of gold of 18 carat purity is Rs 35299. At the same time, the price of silver is at Rs 68348 per kg.

Similarly, the price of silver has also come down by Rs 1,709 to below 69,000. Silver prices fell to Rs 68,798 per kg from a day earlier on Wednesday at Rs 70,507.

Federal Reserve hints at raising interest rates

According to indications from the US Federal Reserve, it may raise interest rates soon. After this, the price of gold in the global market has fallen by more than 2.5 percent. In the international market, gold fell to $ 1,810 an ounce, while silver remained at $ 26.89 an ounce. The US dollar strengthened against major currencies on the back of the stance adopted by the Federal Reserve, leading to increased selling in gold.

