Gold price increased today silver became cheaper

Gold on Thursday rose marginally by Rs 9 to Rs 46,981 per 10 grams in the national capital amid a global trend and a fall in the rupee. In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 46,972 per 10 grams.

New Delhi. On the fourth day of the trading week i.e. on Thursday, the price of gold once again rose. A rise in gold prices was recorded this morning. Earlier on Wednesday, gold prices had come down. On the other hand, unlike gold, the prices of silver have declined today. Due to the fall, silver prices have come down to Rs 69,000 per kg.

Read More: Paytm is giving Rs 1,000 loan every month, pay mobile recharge-electricity bill

Carat wise increase in gold from Rs 138 to Rs 81

Gold prices climbed again on July 8. Today, the price of 24-carat gold has seen a rise of Rs 138 per 10 grams. Due to this, the rate of 24-carat gold rose from Rs 47,263 to Rs 47,401 per 10 grams. Talking about the prices of silver, today it has become cheaper by Rs 440 per kg. Silver prices rose from Rs 69,160 to Rs 68,720 per kg. According to the website of India Bullion and Jewelers Association, 23 carat gold became costlier by Rs 137 today morning by Rs 47,211 and 22 carat gold by Rs 126 to Rs 43,719 as compared to last evening’s rate. Apart from this, the price of 18 carat gold also became costlier by Rs 104. It reached Rs 35,551 per 10 grams. On the other hand, for 14 carat gold, it increased by Rs 81 per 10 grams to Rs 27,730.

According to HDFC Securities, gold rose marginally by Rs 9 to Rs 46,981 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a strong global trend and the rupee depreciating. In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 46,972 per 10 grams.

gold futures price

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the price of gold for delivery in August, 2021 at 4.00 pm was rising by Rs 326, or 0.68 percent, to Rs 48236 per 10 grams. Whereas in October 2021, the price of gold for delivery was rising by Rs 390 by 0.81 percent and was trending at Rs 48534 per 10 grams. Market analysts said buying of fresh positions by the traders has led to a rise in gold futures prices.

Read More: This post office scheme makes money double, you can start investing with 1000 rupees