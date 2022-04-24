Gold Price Today (24th April 2022), Gold Price in India | Gold Rate Today

The price of gold has been the best benchmark for measuring inflation for the past several years. Investors have been considering gold as an important investment. Good Returns (One India Money) provides you Gold Rate in India. Our aim is to keep you updated. Gold Price Today on this page are published on the basis of data received from gold traders of the country. You can see the daily gold price here.
Today 22 Carat Gold Price in India – Gold Rate per Gram in Indian Rupees
|Gram
|22 karat gold
today
|22 karat gold
yesterday
|22 karat gold
price changes everyday
|1 gram
|₹4,889
|₹4,900
|₹-11
|8 grams
|₹39,112
|₹39,200
|₹-88
|10 grams
|₹48,890
|₹49,000
|₹-110
|100 grams
|₹4,88,900
|₹4,90,000
|₹-1,100
Today 24 Carat Gold Rate in India – Gold Rate per Gram in Indian Rupees
|Gram
|24 karat gold
today
|24 karat gold
yesterday
|22 karat gold
price changes everyday
|1 gram
|₹5,344
|₹5,345
|₹-1
|8 grams
|₹42,752
|₹42,760
|₹-8
|10 grams
|₹53,440
|₹53,450
|₹-10
|100 grams
|₹5,34,400
|₹5,34,500
|₹-100
Gold rate today in major cities of India
|city
|22 karat gold
today
|24 karat gold
today
|Chennai
|₹49,440
|₹53,940
|Mumbai
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|New Delhi
|₹48,890
|₹53,440
|Kolkata
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|Bangalore/Bengaluru
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|Hyderabad
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|Kerala
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|Pune
|₹49,040
|₹53,490
|Baroda
|₹49,040
|₹53,490
|Ahmedabad
|₹49,070
|₹49,520
|Jaipur
|₹49,140
|₹53,590
|Lucknow
|₹49,140
|₹53,590
|coimbatore
|₹49,440
|₹53,940
|madurai
|₹49,440
|₹53,940
|Vijayawada
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|Patna
|₹49,040
|₹53,490
|Nagpur
|₹49,040
|₹53,490
|Chandigarh
|₹49,140
|₹53,590
|face
|₹49,070
|₹49,520
|bhubaneswar
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|Mangalore
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|Visakhapatnam
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
|Nashik
|₹49,040
|₹53,490
|Mysore
|₹48,990
|₹53,440
GOLD PRICE IN INDIA FOR LAST 10 DAYS (10 gram)
|Date
|22 carat
|24 carat
|Apr 24, 2022
|₹48,890 -110
|₹53,440 -10
|Apr 23, 2022
|₹49,000 -300
|₹53,450 -330
|Apr 22, 2022
|₹49,300
|₹53,780
|Apr 21, 2022
|₹49,300 150
|₹53,780 160
|Apr 20, 2022
|₹49,150 -700
|₹53,620 -760
|Apr 19, 2022
|₹49,850
|₹54,380
|Apr 18, 2022
|₹49,850 300
|₹54,380 320
|Apr 17, 2022
|₹49,550
|₹54,060
|Apr 16, 2022
|₹49,550
|₹54,060
|Apr 14, 2022
|₹49,550 200
|₹54,060 220
Weekly and Monthly Graph of Gold Price in India
24 Carat/10g: 51,400
historical gold prices
- Change in gold price March 2022
-
gold price 22 carat 24 carat 1 st March price Rs.46,700 Rs.50,950 31st March Price Rs.47,650 Rs.51,980 Maximum price March Rs.49,800 on March 9 Rs.54,330 on March 9 Minimum price March Rs.46,700 on March 1 Rs.50,950 on March 1 how was the performance Rising Rising % shift +2.03% +2.02%
- Change in gold price February 2022
- Change in gold price January 2022
- Change in Gold Price December 2021
- Change in Gold Price November 2021
- Change in Gold Price in October 2021
- Change in Gold Rate in September 2021
Check here the purity of gold by carat
24 carat = 100% pure gold (99.9%)
22 carat = 91.7% gold
18 carat = 75.0% gold
14 carat = 58.3% gold
12 carat = 50.0% gold
10 carat = 41.7% gold
How and why do gold prices in India keep changing?
There is also trading done by central banks all over the world. These days it happens with the central bank of every country that all the storage is not there. Whenever this happens, it leads to rapid volatility in gold prices. In short, this demand emanates from the central banks of the country. When the demand exceeds the expected demand, the price of gold is increased by the central banks. This has been seen many times and these prices go up to a great extent.
gold price
The rise in gold prices also depends on the role played by gold ETFs in the country. When one buys Gold ETFs, it causes a rise in the prices in the international market which ultimately affects the gold prices in Chennai.
Gold Price Today rise due to these reasons
Cross currency headwinds can also impact the precious metal. For example, a sharp rise in the dollar can bring down the price of gold. In short, gold prices in India today are influenced by many factors and there is no single factor that has a major impact. Overall you can say that many factors are responsible for this.
buy gold wisely
You cannot buy gold based on timing and predictions. It is always difficult to predict the reasons for changes in precious metal prices. The biggest reason is currency movement and these things are out of control individually. So, if you can factor in the price of gold in currency, that’s good or something. You can buy gold as long as you want but at a fixed price. If in any case, you buy gold at a lower price then it is good but this is possible only when the gold prices have come down drastically. If you have not done estimation or study work properly, then it can take a toll on your budget. Therefore, buy gold wisely. This can hurt your budget.
buy gold when it is cheap
If you want, you can follow a rule for buying gold that whether gold is cheap or expensive, whenever you go to buy, its value should not exceed Rs 27,000. If the price is more than that which is not necessary, hold the shopping. To check the gold rate, you can look on the business website or in the news. With this you will know today’s gold prices.
Prices are determined on demand and supply
Overall, the movement of gold prices in the country depends on the demand and supply. Fluctuations in currency, purchases from central banks, local taxes are also a big reason for this. Gold Price Today in India are largely determined by the Bullion Association, which in turn is decided by the gold retailers.
Keep these things in mind before buying gold
Hence, you are advised to know the price, probable prices etc. before buying gold. Avoid buying on wedding season, festivals etc. During this time gold becomes more expensive.
What is the right price to buy gold in India?
This is a difficult question. Some people will certainly try to answer this question. But let us give you some hints that what can be a better price to buy gold in India. The price of 916 carat purity gold in India today is around 28,700. It was 27,200 in December. So, it’s not a useless deal. Investors have made good money in the last few months. But those who buy this precious metal are not always in profit.
In fact, sometimes their returns are very low.
This means that if the returns are low, the rewards are not high and at the same time the potential for loss is high. In short, this risk-to-reward ratio is not in favor of the buyer. Therefore, you should buy a precious metal like gold only when its value is low. But, how little, this one is important to know…
When to buy and when to sell GOLD
If you want to sell it at 30,000 then you have to buy it at 27,000 level, this will give you a profit of about 10 percent. Also, keep in mind that buying and selling gold, as well as many other costs are associated with it, so your returns should be good and profitable. This is the reason that many people are not able to earn the right profit from the purchase of gold due to lack of correct information.
how much profit
If you buy at a higher price, your return is only marginal. You also have to pay tax on the purchase of gold, in which case your returns fall further. Therefore, buying at low price and selling at high price is the best way to make profit. Therefore, it would be better for you to keep an eye on the gold prices for a few days before buying gold.
PAN card may be mandatory for purchase of gold
A panel of financial regulators has proposed that PAN card should be mandatory for every purchase and sale of gold. If the government agrees to this, then the PAN card may be necessary for the purchase of gold, irrespective of the amount. At present, PAN number is required only for the purchase of gold above Rs 2 lakh.
Every transaction will be accounted for
Every purchase and sale of gold will be recorded in the Electronic Gold Registry. This means that whenever you buy gold from a jeweler, its account will be kept online so that it can be known that some person is not accumulating black money by buying gold.
Work is going on on the recommendation of the committee
The report of the Household Financial Panel said, “The committee has made this recommendation with a view to check the trend of black money hoarding in the form of gold. The Committee is of the view that enforcement of tax avoidance should be strict. The committee was set up by the RBI after the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) to study various aspects of domestic finance in India. The committee, headed by Professor Tarun Ramadorai from Imperial College London, includes representatives from the Reserve Bank, SEBI, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority and PFRDA.
Gold transactions to be recorded in electronic registry
The committee says that after PAN is mandatory to buy gold, its transactions can be done secretly. Therefore, to prevent this, all gold transactions should be recorded in the electronic registry. The committee says that income tax data should be used to prevent tax evasion by buying gold. Also, the provisions of prevention of tax evasion should be strictly enforced. The committee has also suggested setting up of a gold exchange to encourage the gold market.
gold demand in india
According to the information received from the World Gold Council, last year gold fell in India. Despite this, India has overtaken China in terms of gold consumption. By the way, the demand for gold jewelery in India will never allow gold to fade. Despite the fact that e-gold and gold ETFs are now available in India, the interest of the people; There is more to buy gold. The government increased the import duty to reduce the import of gold, but the import of gold in the country did not decrease. In the last few years, gold prices have gone through a bad phase. But still it gave good returns after the 2008 recession. At that time, the price of gold had gone down a lot.
When to invest in Gold?
Because the price of gold changes every day, there are many apprehensions in the minds of people about investing in gold. Now let us tell you what is the right time to invest in gold. The price of gold does not increase after a certain limit. These prices are dependent on the market price and purchase. Currently, the price of gold is around Rs 30,000 and in the coming few years these prices may remain around this. Keep in mind that whenever gold prices are rising, do not invest in gold and when gold prices are falling, do not miss investing in gold. Suppose you invest in gold at a time when the price of gold is around 30 thousand rupees, then the maximum profit you can get can be between 200-500 rupees or a profit of up to 1000 rupees but if you invest in gold I invest at that time when its price is below 25 thousand rupees and then the price starts increasing gradually, then this investment of yours is good for 4 to 5 thousand rupees. can give profit. Before investing in gold, you should know about the market price.
24 carat gold
When we talk about 24 carat gold, it simply means that we are talking about pure gold. The amount of gold in 24 carat gold is 99.9 percent. The measure of purity of gold is considered to be 24 carat only because the amount of pure gold in it is 99.9%. The hallmark of pure gold is that it is very malleable. Gold is a metal that can be made from paper. Gold work is used as a decoration in many temples and places. On the other hand, 24 carat gold is so flexible that it is not easy to make jewelry out of it. Pure gold has high ductility due to which jewelry made from it can be twisted. This damages the shape of the jewelry and makes it unusable. Most of the people in India wear gold jewellery, these include ear rings, Ring and neck chain are most commonly worn. People also wear these ornaments continuously, whereas if these ornaments are made of 24 carat gold then they will get twisted very soon.
22 carat gold
22 carat gold is best suited for jewelry. 22 carat gold is less in terms of purity than 24 carat gold, where 24 carat has 99.9 percent gold content while 22 carat has only 91.6 percent gold content. The rest are metals like copper and zinc that are added to it. Because of these metals, gold is stronger than 24 carat. 22 carat gold is mostly used for making jewelry. All the bullion markets of the country make 22 carat gold jewelry. The price of 22 carat gold is less than the price of 24 carat gold by 1 to 2 thousand rupees.
18 carat gold
When it comes to buying gold in the budget, the first thing that is checked is the price of gold. In 18 carat gold, 75 percent gold remains, the remaining 25 percent are metals like silver, zinc, nickel and copper. Generally, such gold jewelry in which other stones like pearls or diamonds are attached are of 18 carat gold only. 18 carat gold is stronger than 24 carat and 22 carat gold, due to which the stone placed in it remains in its place. One more thing to note here, the cost of 18 carat gold is less than the price of 22 carat gold due to which you can buy gold jewelry for less money. Suppose that at present the price of 24 carat gold is around 30 thousand rupees and the price of 22 carat gold is around 27-28 thousand rupees, then the price of 18 carat gold will remain between 21-23 thousand.
Know the price before buying
The first thing you have to do while buying gold is to find out the price of gold in your city. Be sure to be aware of the price of gold going on in your city. Find out the price of gold not from just one shop but from many shops. This will give you an idea what is the average price of gold in the city.
Where to buy gold from
Never buy gold from a nearby goldsmith’s shop if you live in a rural area. We are saying this because the price of gold at such shops is different from the market price, the quality of gold is always doubtful, so consider buying gold from any such bullion shop. If you live in a small town and there are many bullion shops, then you choose the most reliable shop from them, what is the price of gold at that shop and how much is the making charge, etc. Keep in mind, the more reliable the shop, the better the quality of the gold.
What is the making charge of gold
The most important point in buying gold is its making charge. The Indian Bullion Association decides the price of gold across the country. Therefore, the price of gold in every city is less than Rs 100-200, but the price of gold remains the same in one city, the price of gold remains different due to its making charges and other taxes. While buying gold, definitely check the BIS hall mark on it. This hall mark certifies whether the gold is genuine or not. Also, the quality of gold is also certified through the BIS hallmark.
Not every yellow metal is gold
The color of gold is yellow, it does not mean that every yellow metal will be gold. Good quality imitation gold jewelry will be found in the market which will look exactly like gold jewelry. There are several ways you can identify real gold. For this you can also do acid test of gold at goldsmith’s shop, if there is no color in the acid test then the gold is real, if white comes in yellow color then it means that the gold is mixed with silver and or copper. Is.
Benefits of buying 18 carat gold
At present, three varieties of gold are more popular, in which 24 carat gold, 22 carat gold and 18 carat gold are. If you are buying gold jewelry then you can choose any one of these three varieties. Since 24 carat gold has the highest price, most people buy 22 carat gold jewelry. If you want to buy gold jewelry in less money then you can buy gold jewelry in 18 carat. In 18 carat gold, 75 percent gold remains while the remaining 25 percent, other metals like silver, copper remain.
gold is a successful investment
Gold jewelery is not just a decoration but also an investment. While buying gold, you should keep in mind that when the time comes, you can resell it so that you get more profit. Gold is not just a decoration but also an investment. So you can buy gold coins etc apart from jewelry and sell them later and earn good profit. The best time to invest in gold is when the price of gold is very low. Suppose today the price of gold is 30 thousand rupees per 10 grams and if you invest in gold, then the profit you will get will be very less. If you make this investment when the price of gold is around 25 thousand rupees, then you can get a better profit of 4 to 5 thousand rupees per 10 grams.
Know about attractive schemes on gold
Many big jewelers also offer you some good schemes, under this you can buy gold ranging from 25 to 27 thousand rupees for 20 to 22 thousand rupees. Suppose you need gold in December and you are offered an investment of Rs 2,000 per month in a big jeweler like Tanishq. Now if you deposit 2 thousand rupees every month from March to December, then you can get gold of 25 to 27 thousand rupees in December for just 20 to 22 thousand rupees. You can find out about this type of scheme from the jewelers shop. Apart from this, you can also buy jewelry on EMI. if you urgently
How is the price of gold in India determined?
If you look at the gold prices in India, you will find that gold rates are different in every city of the country.
Gold is expensive in many cities and cheap in many cities. So how are gold prices decided in India? Gold Price Today in Indian cities depend on international prices. Therefore, when the international price of gold increases, gold has to be more expensive in many cities. We do not have much gold mines here, we have to import the gold we need. In India, government and private banks import gold, as well as some agencies that buy gold from abroad and send it to dealers. This list of importers keeps on changing and the government keeps on changing it.
Who brings gold to India?
State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Mineral and Metal Trading Corporation, Union Bank, Syndicate Bank etc. are importers of gold. There are 38 banks in India that buy gold from outside. Later these banks calculate the international price of gold and convert it into Indian currency and then impose import duty on it. In this way the price of gold in India is decided. But this is not the final retail price, gold prices are determined by bullion associations of cities, such as Mumbai. For example, IBJA (Indian Bullion Jewelers Association) in Mumbai is an association of gold dealers where the prices are set by them which are then passed on to the retailers. After this, they approach the big dealers to determine the rate completely and decide the future prices.
gold price fixing process
There are other ways to determine the price of gold. You can take the international price of gold and multiply the value of the rupee against the dollar. Banks profit from gold imports, by deducting VAT, octroi and local expenses. So, what you pay at a jeweler’s shop includes all these things along with the making charges for the watch.
Why do gold prices in India differ from city to city?
Gold Price Today are different in different states. The transport cost or transportation cost is high in some states. Some people believe that gold prices are lower in cities like Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata because gold reaches these ports directly and other costs are saved. This is not the only reason, some other factors also affect these gold prices in cities.
How Dollar Affects Gold Prices
Currency also plays an important role in deciding the price of gold. For example, like we have to import gold and pay it in dollars. Now if the value of rupee falls by 67 or 68 rupees against the dollar, then we will have to pay 1 rupee more for gold. The more gold is imported, the more foreign exchange reserves will flow into the country. Check here the price of gold and silver in your city
Where does gold come from in India?
India has the 10th largest gold reserves in the world with 557.8 tonnes. We tell you how much gold is produced in India, how much is imported and how much is recycled. In 2015, India imported 950 tonnes of gold to meet the demand for gold.
Who can import gold into India?
Gold is a valuable metal. The rules for who can import gold are stringent. It is monitored by specially appointed top agencies. This includes the Reserve Bank of India, DGFT and the Ministry of Finance. They control the entire gold imported into the country. Some agencies like banks and trading houses can import gold into the country.
gold recycling in india
The demand for gold cannot be met by mining alone. Therefore, recycling plays an important role. In 2015, about 180 t of gold was recycled and reused. Since 1990 it caters to 15% of the jewelery manufacturing requirement. This includes jewellery, raw materials for manufacturing and perishable industrial products.
gold mining in india
India has its stock of gold mines to meet the growing demand for gold. This is only a small part. In 2015, less than 2 tons of gold were mined. Let us see the major gold mines in India.
gold production in india
According to the Indian Bureau of Mines, India produced 90 tonnes of gold between 1947 and 2014. Which was extracted by Hutti Mines, the main gold mine.
gold shine remains
Gold continued to shine in the spot market as well. In Ahmedabad, the price of gold was rising by Rs 200 to Rs 29,740 (999 grams) in comparison to the previous trading session. In Mumbai too, gold was trading higher by Rs 200 at Rs 29,705 (999 grams) in comparison to the previous trading session. In the bullion market of Delhi, the price of gold was rising by Rs 195 to Rs 29,607 (999 grams) in comparison to the previous trading session.
Gold shines due to weakness of dollar
The precious metal has benefited from the weakness of the dollar in the international market, but the domestic currency rupee saw a decline against the dollar in early trade. Later in Gujarat and Himachal, the rupee improved due to the recovery of the domestic stock market due to the election results in favor of BJP, which did not support the rise of gold and silver. In the international market, gold’s February futures were trading 0.38 per cent higher at 1,262 cents an ounce, while silver March futures were trading 0.23 per cent higher at 16.1 cents an ounce. According to Kedia Commodity, after September 8 in the international market, gold has risen by $ 100.
What was the trend of gold in 2017
Gold imports have increased in 2017 (January-December) this year as compared to last year. Last year, India imported 500 tonnes of gold. But till November this year, 680 tonnes of gold has been imported. Obviously, gold imports can exceed 700 tonnes this year. India is the second largest gold importer in the world after China. China imported around 900 tonnes of gold last year.
Gold and silver prices stable after strong rally
New Delhi: According to the All India Bullion Association, there was no change in the prices of gold on Thursday and it remained at its old price of Rs 35,870 per 10 grams.
According to the association, this stability in prices was due to weak business. On the other hand, silver also remained stable at its old price of Rs 42,300 per kg today. Whereas on Wednesday, the price of gold increased by Rs 150 today, due to which its price came down to Rs 35,870 per 10 grams. On the other hand, silver also saw a rise today. Silver today gained Rs 350, taking its price to Rs 42,300 per kg.
Recent Changes in Gold Price in India
Gold rate increased today, know the condition of your cityThis morning, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets.
Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today
According to the website of Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the gold rate is open at Rs 51422 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at Rs 51347 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a gain of Rs 75 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by about Rs 4,778 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, today the rate of silver is open at Rs 67063 per kg. Silver had closed at the rate of 66933 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the rate of silver has opened with a gain of Rs 130 per kg.
Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning
Gold is trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Futures trade of April 2022 in gold is trading with an increase of Rs 307.00 at the level of Rs 51,120.00. On the other hand, silver futures trade of May 2022 is trading at Rs 67,316.00 with an increase of Rs 369.00.
Know at what rate gold is being traded in the international market
In the international market gold is trading at a brisk pace. In the US, gold is trading with a gain of $ 7.25 at $ 1,923.82 an ounce. On the other hand, silver is trading with a gain of $ 0.09 at the level of $ 24.84 an ounce.
30 March 2022
Gold Rate: Shock in the morning, know how much the rate fell
New Delhi. This morning, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets.
Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today
According to the website of Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the rate of gold is open at Rs 51509 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at Rs 51691 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a fall of Rs 182 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by about Rs 4,691 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, the rate of silver is opened at Rs 67344 per kg today. Silver had closed at the rate of 67592 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the rate of silver has opened with a gain of Rs 248 per kg.
Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning
Gold is trading with a fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold in April 2022 futures trade with a fall of Rs 345.00 is trading at Rs 51,226.00 level. On the other hand, silver’s May 2022 futures trade is trading at Rs 67,667.00 with a fall of Rs 428.00.
Know at what rate in the international market
Gold trading is being traded with the fall in gold in the international market. In the US, gold is trading with a fall of $ 1.25 at a rate of $ 1,922.92 an ounce. On the other hand, silver is trading with a fall of $ 0.04 at the level of $ 24.09 an ounce.
29 March 2022
Gold Rate: Know at which rate the business started today, how much profit is being madeOn the morning of February 7, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets.
Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today
According to the website of Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the gold rate is open at Rs 48275 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at Rs 48273 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a gain of Rs 2 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by Rs 7,925 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, today the rate of silver is open at Rs 61331 per kg. Silver had closed at the rate of 60927 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the rate of silver has opened with a gain of Rs 404 per kg.
Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning
Gold is trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The futures trade of February 2022 in gold is trading at Rs 48,065.00 with an increase of Rs 141.00. On the other hand, silver’s March 2022 futures trade is trading at Rs 61,475.00 with an increase of Rs 626.00.
Know at what rate gold is being traded
in the international market, gold is being traded at a rapid pace in the international market. In the US, gold is trading at a rate of $ 1,809.78 an ounce with a gain of $ 1.78. On the other hand, silver is trading with a gain of $ 0.23 at the level of $ 22.75 an ounce.
7 February 2022
Gold rate rise, know today’s latest rateOn the morning of February 4, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets.
Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today
According to the website of Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the rate of gold is open at Rs 48168 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at Rs 48179 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a fall of Rs 11 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by Rs 8,032 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, today the rate of silver is open at Rs 60751 per kg. Silver had closed at the rate of 60715 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the rate of silver has opened with a gain of Rs 36 per kg.
Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning
Gold is trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The futures trade of February 2022 in gold is trading at Rs 47,943.00 with an increase of Rs 26.00. On the other hand, silver’s March 2022 futures trade is trading at Rs 60,960.00 with an increase of Rs 228.00.
Know at what rate gold is being traded in the international market
In the international market gold is trading at a brisk pace. In the US, gold is trading with a gain of $ 0.52 at $ 1,806.11 an ounce. On the other hand, silver is trading with a gain of $ 0.08 at the level of $ 22.51 an ounce.
4 February 2022
Gold: After the budget, the rate of gold increased, know how cheap it becameOn the morning of February 2, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets.
Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today
According to the website of Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the gold rate is open at Rs 48008 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at Rs 48254 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a fall of Rs 246 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by about Rs 8,192 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, today the rate of silver is open at Rs 61375 per kg. Silver had closed at the rate of 61610 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the rate of silver has opened with a fall of Rs 235 per kg.
Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning
Gold is trading with a fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The futures trade of February 2022 in gold is trading with a fall of Rs 260.00 at Rs 47,705.00 level. On the other hand, silver’s March 2022 futures trade is trading at Rs 61,517.00 with an increase of Rs 159.00.
Know at what rate gold is being traded in the international market
Gold is trading with a fall in the international market. In the US, gold is trading at a rate of $ 1,797.06 per ounce, down by $ 3.74. On the other hand, silver is trading with a gain of $ 0.03 at the level of $ 22.66 an ounce.
2 February 2022
Gold: Gold became cheaper, know the latest rate
On the morning of January 28, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets.
Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today
According to the website of Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the gold rate is open at Rs 48181 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at Rs 48528 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a fall of Rs 347 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by Rs 8,019 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, today the rate of silver is open at Rs 61683 per kg. Silver had closed at the rate of 62687 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the rate of silver has opened with a fall of Rs 1004 per kg.
Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning
Gold is trading with a fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold in February 2022 futures trade with a fall of Rs 35.00 is trading at Rs 47,875.00 level. On the other hand, silver’s March 2022 futures trade is trading at Rs 61,940.00 with a fall of Rs 4.00.
Know at what rate gold is being traded in the international market
In the international market gold is trading at a brisk pace. In the US, gold is trading with a gain of $ 1.07 at $ 1,798.06 an ounce. On the other hand, silver is trading with a gain of $ 0.04 at the level of $ 22.78 an ounce.
28 January 2022
The rates of gold and silver suddenly increased, know how cheap they becameOn the morning of January 27, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets.
Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today
According to the website of Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the gold rate is open at Rs 48502 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at Rs 48861 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a fall of Rs 359 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by Rs 7,698 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, today the rate of silver is open at Rs 62765 per kg. Silver had closed at the rate of 63712 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the rate of silver has opened with a fall of Rs 947 per kg.
Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning
Gold is trading with a fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Futures trade of February 2022 in gold is being traded at Rs 48,202.00 with a fall of Rs 649.00. On the other hand, silver’s March 2022 futures trade is down by Rs 1302.00 at the level of Rs 62,769.00.
Know at what rate gold is being traded in the international market
Gold is trading with a fall in the international market. In the US, gold is trading at a rate of $ 1,810.35 per ounce, down by $ 11.80. On the other hand, silver is trading with a fall of $ 0.45 at the level of $ 23.14 an ounce.
27 January 2022
Gold Rate : Morning and expensiveOn the morning of January 21, 22, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets.
Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today
According to the website of the Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the gold rate is open at Rs 48784 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at Rs 48705 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a fall of Rs 79 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by Rs 7,416 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, today the rate of silver is open at Rs 65202 per kg. Silver had closed at the rate of 64476 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the rate of silver has opened with a gain of Rs 726 per kg.
Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning
Gold is trading with a fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). In gold, the futures trade of February 2022 is trading at Rs 48,339.00 with a fall of Rs 38.00. On the other hand, silver’s March 2022 futures trade is trading at Rs 64,582.00 with an increase of Rs 177.00.
Know at what rate gold is being traded in the international market
In the international market gold is trading at a brisk pace. In the US, gold is trading with a gain of $ 1.88 at $ 1,840.31 an ounce. On the other hand, silver is trading with a gain of $ 0.08 at the level of $ 24.18 an ounce.
21 January 2022
Gold: Today there was a sharp jump in the rate, know the latest rate
On the morning of December 31, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets.
Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today
According to the website of Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the gold rate is open at Rs 48078 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at the level of Rs 47798 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a gain of Rs 280 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by Rs 8,122 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, today the rate of silver is open at Rs 61896 per kg. Silver had closed at 61133 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the rate of silver has opened with a fall of Rs 763 per kg.
Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning
Gold is trading with a fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The futures trade of February 2022 in gold is trading with a fall of Rs 15.00 at Rs 47,870.00 level. On the other hand, silver’s March 2022 futures trade is trading at Rs 62,200.00 with an increase of Rs 40.00.
Know at what rate gold is being traded in the international market
In the international market gold is trading at a brisk pace. In the US, gold is trading with a gain of $ 2.49 at $ 1,818.26 an ounce. On the other hand, silver is trading with a gain of $ 0.04 at the level of $ 23.11 an ounce. 31 December 2021
Gold rate rises in the international market, know the situation in the countryOn the morning of December 30, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets.
Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today
According to the website of Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the gold rate is open at Rs 47838 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at Rs 47876 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a fall of Rs 38 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by Rs 8,362 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, today the rate of silver is open at Rs 61096 per kg. Silver had closed at the rate of 61588 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the silver rate has opened with a fall of Rs 492 per kg.
Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning
Gold is trading with a fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Futures trade of February 2022 in gold is being traded at Rs 47,691.00 with a fall of Rs 148.00. On the other hand, silver’s March 2022 futures trade is down by Rs 341.00 to trade at Rs 61,497.00.
Know at what rate gold is being traded in the international market
Gold is trading with a fall in the international market. Gold trading in the US is down by $ 6.91 to trade at $ 1,797.96 an ounce. On the other hand, silver is trading with a fall of $ 0.16 at the level of $ 22.67 an ounce. 30 December 2021
Disclaimer : Gold Price Today on this page have been obtained from reputed local jewelery shops and goldsmiths. Slight difference in prices is possible. Gadgetclock.com always strives to provide you accurate gold prices. Grenium Information Technology, Private Limited, and its controlled companies and affiliated companies do not warrant that the prices are accurate. The prices of gold are being given here only as information. These are not posted to motivate you to buy or sell gold. If any loss or damage is caused by the given price of gold, the accusativeness thereof shall not be held by Grenium Information Technology, Private Limited, and its controlled companies and its affiliates.
