Gold Price Today (24th April 2022), Gold Price in India | Gold Rate Today

Gold continued to shine in the spot market as well. In Ahmedabad, the price of gold was rising by Rs 200 to Rs 29,740 (999 grams) in comparison to the previous trading session. In Mumbai too, gold was trading higher by Rs 200 at Rs 29,705 (999 grams) in comparison to the previous trading session. In the bullion market of Delhi, the price of gold was rising by Rs 195 to Rs 29,607 (999 grams) in comparison to the previous trading session.

According to the association, this stability in prices was due to weak business. On the other hand, silver also remained stable at its old price of Rs 42,300 per kg today. Whereas on Wednesday, the price of gold increased by Rs 150 today, due to which its price came down to Rs 35,870 per 10 grams. On the other hand, silver also saw a rise today. Silver today gained Rs 350, taking its price to Rs 42,300 per kg.

New Delhi: According to the All India Bullion Association, there was no change in the prices of gold on Thursday and it remained at its old price of Rs 35,870 per 10 grams.

Gold imports have increased in 2017 (January-December) this year as compared to last year. Last year, India imported 500 tonnes of gold . But till November this year, 680 tonnes of gold has been imported. Obviously, gold imports can exceed 700 tonnes this year. India is the second largest gold importer in the world after China. China imported around 900 tonnes of gold last year.

The precious metal has benefited from the weakness of the dollar in the international market, but the domestic currency rupee saw a decline against the dollar in early trade. Later in Gujarat and Himachal, the rupee improved due to the recovery of the domestic stock market due to the election results in favor of BJP, which did not support the rise of gold and silver. In the international market, gold’s February futures were trading 0.38 per cent higher at 1,262 cents an ounce, while silver March futures were trading 0.23 per cent higher at 16.1 cents an ounce. According to Kedia Commodity, after September 8 in the international market, gold has risen by $ 100.

Recent Changes in Gold Price in India

Gold rate increased today, know the condition of your cityThis morning, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets. Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today According to the website of Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the gold rate is open at Rs 51422 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at Rs 51347 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a gain of Rs 75 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by about Rs 4,778 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, today the rate of silver is open at Rs 67063 per kg. Silver had closed at the rate of 66933 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the rate of silver has opened with a gain of Rs 130 per kg. Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning Gold is trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Futures trade of April 2022 in gold is trading with an increase of Rs 307.00 at the level of Rs 51,120.00. On the other hand, silver futures trade of May 2022 is trading at Rs 67,316.00 with an increase of Rs 369.00. Know at what rate gold is being traded in the international market In the international market gold is trading at a brisk pace. In the US, gold is trading with a gain of $ 7.25 at $ 1,923.82 an ounce. On the other hand, silver is trading with a gain of $ 0.09 at the level of $ 24.84 an ounce. 30 March 2022

Gold Rate: Shock in the morning, know how much the rate fell

New Delhi. This morning, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets. Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today According to the website of Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the rate of gold is open at Rs 51509 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at Rs 51691 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a fall of Rs 182 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by about Rs 4,691 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, the rate of silver is opened at Rs 67344 per kg today. Silver had closed at the rate of 67592 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the rate of silver has opened with a gain of Rs 248 per kg. Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning Gold is trading with a fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold in April 2022 futures trade with a fall of Rs 345.00 is trading at Rs 51,226.00 level. On the other hand, silver’s May 2022 futures trade is trading at Rs 67,667.00 with a fall of Rs 428.00. Know at what rate in the international market Gold trading is being traded with the fall in gold in the international market. In the US, gold is trading with a fall of $ 1.25 at a rate of $ 1,922.92 an ounce. On the other hand, silver is trading with a fall of $ 0.04 at the level of $ 24.09 an ounce.

Gold Rate: Know at which rate the business started today, how much profit is being madeOn the morning of February 7, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets. Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today According to the website of Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the gold rate is open at Rs 48275 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at Rs 48273 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a gain of Rs 2 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by Rs 7,925 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, today the rate of silver is open at Rs 61331 per kg. Silver had closed at the rate of 60927 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the rate of silver has opened with a gain of Rs 404 per kg. Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning Gold is trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The futures trade of February 2022 in gold is trading at Rs 48,065.00 with an increase of Rs 141.00. On the other hand, silver’s March 2022 futures trade is trading at Rs 61,475.00 with an increase of Rs 626.00. Know at what rate gold is being traded

in the international market, gold is being traded at a rapid pace in the international market. In the US, gold is trading at a rate of $ 1,809.78 an ounce with a gain of $ 1.78. On the other hand, silver is trading with a gain of $ 0.23 at the level of $ 22.75 an ounce.

Gold rate rise, know today’s latest rateOn the morning of February 4, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets. Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today According to the website of Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the rate of gold is open at Rs 48168 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at Rs 48179 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a fall of Rs 11 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by Rs 8,032 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, today the rate of silver is open at Rs 60751 per kg. Silver had closed at the rate of 60715 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the rate of silver has opened with a gain of Rs 36 per kg. Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning Gold is trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The futures trade of February 2022 in gold is trading at Rs 47,943.00 with an increase of Rs 26.00. On the other hand, silver’s March 2022 futures trade is trading at Rs 60,960.00 with an increase of Rs 228.00. Know at what rate gold is being traded in the international market In the international market gold is trading at a brisk pace. In the US, gold is trading with a gain of $ 0.52 at $ 1,806.11 an ounce. On the other hand, silver is trading with a gain of $ 0.08 at the level of $ 22.51 an ounce.

Gold: After the budget, the rate of gold increased, know how cheap it becameOn the morning of February 2, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets. Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today According to the website of Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the gold rate is open at Rs 48008 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at Rs 48254 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a fall of Rs 246 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by about Rs 8,192 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, today the rate of silver is open at Rs 61375 per kg. Silver had closed at the rate of 61610 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the rate of silver has opened with a fall of Rs 235 per kg. READ Also Indian Railways cancelled trains: Check here the list of cancelled special trains from May 9 Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning Gold is trading with a fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The futures trade of February 2022 in gold is trading with a fall of Rs 260.00 at Rs 47,705.00 level. On the other hand, silver’s March 2022 futures trade is trading at Rs 61,517.00 with an increase of Rs 159.00. Know at what rate gold is being traded in the international market Gold is trading with a fall in the international market. In the US, gold is trading at a rate of $ 1,797.06 per ounce, down by $ 3.74. On the other hand, silver is trading with a gain of $ 0.03 at the level of $ 22.66 an ounce. 2 February 2022

Gold: Gold became cheaper, know the latest rate

On the morning of January 28, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets. Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today According to the website of Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the gold rate is open at Rs 48181 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at Rs 48528 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a fall of Rs 347 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by Rs 8,019 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, today the rate of silver is open at Rs 61683 per kg. Silver had closed at the rate of 62687 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the rate of silver has opened with a fall of Rs 1004 per kg. Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning Gold is trading with a fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold in February 2022 futures trade with a fall of Rs 35.00 is trading at Rs 47,875.00 level. On the other hand, silver’s March 2022 futures trade is trading at Rs 61,940.00 with a fall of Rs 4.00. Know at what rate gold is being traded in the international market In the international market gold is trading at a brisk pace. In the US, gold is trading with a gain of $ 1.07 at $ 1,798.06 an ounce. On the other hand, silver is trading with a gain of $ 0.04 at the level of $ 22.78 an ounce.

The rates of gold and silver suddenly increased, know how cheap they becameOn the morning of January 27, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets. Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today According to the website of Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the gold rate is open at Rs 48502 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at Rs 48861 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a fall of Rs 359 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by Rs 7,698 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, today the rate of silver is open at Rs 62765 per kg. Silver had closed at the rate of 63712 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the rate of silver has opened with a fall of Rs 947 per kg. Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning Gold is trading with a fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Futures trade of February 2022 in gold is being traded at Rs 48,202.00 with a fall of Rs 649.00. On the other hand, silver’s March 2022 futures trade is down by Rs 1302.00 at the level of Rs 62,769.00. Know at what rate gold is being traded in the international market Gold is trading with a fall in the international market. In the US, gold is trading at a rate of $ 1,810.35 per ounce, down by $ 11.80. On the other hand, silver is trading with a fall of $ 0.45 at the level of $ 23.14 an ounce.

Gold Rate : Morning and expensiveOn the morning of January 21, 22, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets. Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today According to the website of the Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the gold rate is open at Rs 48784 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at Rs 48705 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a fall of Rs 79 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by Rs 7,416 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, today the rate of silver is open at Rs 65202 per kg. Silver had closed at the rate of 64476 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the rate of silver has opened with a gain of Rs 726 per kg. Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning Gold is trading with a fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). In gold, the futures trade of February 2022 is trading at Rs 48,339.00 with a fall of Rs 38.00. On the other hand, silver’s March 2022 futures trade is trading at Rs 64,582.00 with an increase of Rs 177.00. Know at what rate gold is being traded in the international market In the international market gold is trading at a brisk pace. In the US, gold is trading with a gain of $ 1.88 at $ 1,840.31 an ounce. On the other hand, silver is trading with a gain of $ 0.08 at the level of $ 24.18 an ounce. Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades above Rs 53,000; silver just shy of Rs 70,000 https://t.co/QqSv4L50lT — ET Commodities (@ETCommodities) April 18, 2022

Gold: Today there was a sharp jump in the rate, know the latest rate On the morning of December 31, trading in gold and silver has started in major cities of the country. There is a difference in the rate of gold and silver in most cities of the country. In such a situation, here we are giving the rates of most of the big cities of the country. In this news, the price of 22ct (22 carat) and 24ct (24 carat) gold is being given per 10 grams. MCX and international market gold and silver rates are without tax, so there will be a difference between the rates of the country’s markets. Know how much gold and silver rates changed from yesterday to today According to the website of Indian Bullion Jewelers Association, today the gold rate is open at Rs 48078 per ten grams. At the same time, it closed at the level of Rs 47798 per ten grams on the last trading day. Thus today gold has opened with a gain of Rs 280 per ten grams. However, even after this, gold is still selling cheaper by Rs 8,122 per 10 grams than its all-time high. Gold had made its all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had gone up to the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. At the same time, today the rate of silver is open at Rs 61896 per kg. Silver had closed at 61133 per kg on the last trading day. Thus today the rate of silver has opened with a fall of Rs 763 per kg. Know at what rate gold is being traded on MCX in the morning Gold is trading with a fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The futures trade of February 2022 in gold is trading with a fall of Rs 15.00 at Rs 47,870.00 level. On the other hand, silver’s March 2022 futures trade is trading at Rs 62,200.00 with an increase of Rs 40.00. Know at what rate gold is being traded in the international market In the international market gold is trading at a brisk pace. In the US, gold is trading with a gain of $ 2.49 at $ 1,818.26 an ounce. On the other hand, silver is trading with a gain of $ 0.04 at the level of $ 23.11 an ounce. 31 December 2021