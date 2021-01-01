Gold prices fall by Rs 229, silver tumbles Rs 717 due to decline in global rates-Business News , GadgetClock



New Delhi: Gold in the Nationwide Capital on Wednesday weakened by Rs 229 to Rs 47,074 per 10 gram following a decline in global treasured metallic prices, in accordance to HDFC Securities.

The valuable metallic had closed the earlier commerce at Rs 47,303 per 10 gram.

Silver additionally dipped Rs 717 to Rs 70,807 per kilogram from Rs 71,524 per kilogram in the earlier commerce.

Within the worldwide market, gold was buying and selling decrease at $ 1,832 per ounce, whereas silver remained flat at $27.38 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded below strain on stronger greenback and rise in bond yields,” in accordance to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Analysis, Motilal Oswal Monetary Providers stated.

“Gold prices eased from close to three-week highs, as an increase in US Treasury yields and a firmer greenback dented the metallic’s safe-haven enchantment, whereas traders awaited US CPI information due later in the day.”