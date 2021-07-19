Gold Rate Update Today 410 Rupee Increase In Gold – Gold Price Update: There has been a tremendous increase in gold in a week, Rs 410 has become expensive and so on

Gold price came to Rs 48273 per 10 grams on July 16, which was Rs 47863 per 10 grams on July 9. Experts are saying that gold can reach 60 thousand this year.

New Delhi. GOLD PRICE now needs attention if you are looking for a good investment opportunity. Today there are thousands of things for investment all over the world, but gold was a reliable investment partner in the past and still is today. If we talk about the last one year, then gold has given a return of 28%, which is a very good return. GOLD has never disappointed. The same silver is also not behind, silver has also made its investors happy.

GOLD PRICE

There has been a lot of volatility in gold prices since the last trading week, due to which investors were a bit scared. At present, gold prices have jumped by Rs 410 in a week. On the other hand, on July 9, gold had closed at Rs 47863 per 10 grams, it stopped at Rs 48273 per 10 grams on the last trading day. Similarly, silver has curry for the people, which has closed with a strength of Rs 123.

Gold Rate According to India Bullian Market

The prices issued by the India Bullion Market are valid across the country, according to the data released on the website of India Bullion and Jewelers Association, on the last trading day on July 16, the price of pure gold was Rs 4827 and 22 carat was Rs 4663. The price of 18 carat was Rs 3862 per gram. The price of silver was also visible on the website at 68912 Rupesh per kg. But GST is not included in the data released on the website of Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association, so if you want to buy gold or silver, then add GST because you will have to pay GST along with the price of gold.

Gold purity can be checked from mobile

A mobile application named BIS CARE has been created by the government to protect gold investors from fraud. This application is available to all which works on Android and iOS, in which the quality of gold can be checked while buying gold. And if any discrepancy is noticed, then a complaint can also be made immediately.

Know Gold Rate by Missed Call on Mobile

Dial the number 8955664433 on your mobile, it will not incur any additional charge and the gold rate will be in front of you on your smartphone.