Gold rose by Rs 71 and silver by Rs 263

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Gold fell by Rs 71 to Rs 46,503 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday on weak global cues.

Gold had closed at Rs 10,4754 per 10 grams in the previous session.

On the other hand, silver rose by Rs 263 to Rs 64,168 per kg. The moon had closed at Rs 63,905 per kg in the previous session.

Internationally, gold was at 1, 1,826 an ounce and silver at .7 24.78 an ounce.

Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities) at HDFC Securities, said gold traded higher at a two-month high on Monday on dollar’s strength and increased sales.

