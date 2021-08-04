Gold Silver Price Today Check The Latest Rate City Wise – Gold Silver Price Today: Gold becomes cheaper in silver, know the price of your city

On the third day of the trading week on Wednesday (August 4, 2021), a fall in the price of gold has been recorded. On the other hand, if we talk about silver, then it has seen a boom.

New Delhi. Fluctuations are being seen in gold and silver in the global market today. On the third day of the trading week on Wednesday (August 4, 2021), a fall in the price of gold has been recorded. On the other hand, if we talk about silver, then it has seen a boom. 20 grams of gold is down by 0.47 percent at Rs 49,030.00. At the same time, one kg of silver is selling at 69,640.00 with a gain of 0.04 percent. A day earlier, the prices of gold and silver had registered a rise.

10 grams gold price

Looking at the gold prices in major cities, the price of 22 carat gold in Delhi is 46,490 and 24 carat gold is running at 48,810. In Mumbai, 22 carat gold is running at 46,080 and 24 carat gold at 48,380. In Kolkata, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,650, while 24 carat gold is Rs 48,980. The price of 22 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 45,330 and 24 carat is Rs 47,600. These prices are per 10 grams of gold.

name of the city 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold rate Delhi 46,490 48,810 Bangalore 46,250 48,560 Chennai 45,330 47,600 Kolkata 46,650 48,980 Hyderabad 45,330 47,600 Mumbai 46,080 48,380 Bhopal 46,080 48,380 Jaipur 46,040 48,340 Lucknow 46,490 48,810

Gold cheaper by about Rs 7280 from the highest level

Gold is still selling cheaper by about Rs 7,280 per ten grams from its all-time record level. Gold prices have been increasing continuously for the last several days. Gold had reached an all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had reached the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams.

Will have to wait a little for investment

Experts say that silver can come from $ 26 to $ 26.50 an ounce. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian market. Gold can once again come around 45,000 thousand per ten grams and silver 68 thousand per kg. In such a situation, those who are preparing to invest in gold and silver, it would be better for them to wait a little.

buy gold only after seeing hallmark

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.

Gold will reach Rs 60,000

Experts believe that by the end of the year, the price of gold may reach its previous record level. Market experts say that gold can reach Rs 60,000 by the end of this year.