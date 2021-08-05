Gold Silver Price Today Check The Latest Rate City Wise – Gold Silver Price Today: Gold has become expensive, know what is the price of gold and silver today

Gold prices have increased today compared to Wednesday, know what is the price of gold and silver in the metros of the country

New Delhi. There is constant fluctuation in the prices of gold and silver in the global market. On Thursday (August 5, 2021) on the fourth day of the trading week, the price of gold in Delhi is Rs 47,040 per ten grams (22 carat gold) while the price of 24 carat gold is Rs 51,320 per ten grams. Similarly, silver prices have also seen a slight decline today. The price of silver in the country’s capital Delhi is Rs 676 per ten grams or Rs 67,700 per kg.

Gold and silver rates in the metropolitan cities of the country

In Mumbai, 22 carat gold is priced at Rs 46,950 per 10 grams and 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 47,950 per 10 grams. Silver is also being sold in Mumbai at Rs 67,700 per kg. In Chennai, the price of 22 carat gold is Rs 45,330 per 10 grams while the price of 24 carat gold is Rs 49,450 per 10 grams. The price of silver in Chennai is Rs 73,100 per kg. The price of silver in Kolkata is Rs 68,000 per kg. The price of 22 carat gold in Kolkata is Rs 47,290 per ten grams and the cost of 24 carat gold is Rs 49,990 per ten grams.

wait for investment

If you want to invest in precious metals then you should wait for a while. According to market experts, gold can once again come up to Rs 45,000 per ten grams and silver up to Rs 68,000 per kg. If you invest at that time then you can make profit.

buy gold only after seeing hallmark

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelry should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.