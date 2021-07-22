Gold Silver Price Today Gold And Silver Prices Fall – Gold Silver Price Today : There is a huge fall in gold, silver also became cheaper, know the price of your city

New Delhi. There is volatility in gold and silver in the global market. On Thursday, both the precious metals have registered a fall. Today (July 22, 2021) there has been a huge fall in gold. 10 grams of gold is down by 1.07 percent at 48,780.00. On the other hand, talking about silver, one kg of silver is being sold for Rs 68,840.00 with a fall of 0.16 percent. For several days both have seen a fall together.

gold and silver prices today

Today 10 grams of 22 carat gold is being sold for Rs 44,715 and 24 carat gold is being sold for 48,780 rupees. On the other hand, talking about silver, 10 grams of silver is available for Rs 688 and one kg silver is being sold for Rs 68,840. In the national capital Delhi, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,490. Talking about 24 carat gold, Rs 48,810 is being sold. At the same time, one kg of silver is available for Rs 71,500.

10 grams gold price

Looking at the gold prices in major cities, the price of 22 carat gold in Delhi is 44,715 and 24 carat gold is running at 48,780. In Mumbai, 22 carat gold is running at 46,330 and 24 carat gold at 48,650. In Kolkata, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,900, while 24 carat gold is Rs 49,250. The price of 22 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 45,570 and 24 carat is Rs 47,850. These prices are per 10 grams of gold.

Read More: If you are planning for tax saving by investing in FD, then do this work, will be more beneficial

name of the city 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold rate Delhi 44,715 48,780 Bangalore 46,500 48,830 Chennai 45,300 47,570 Kolkata 46,650 48,980 Hyderabad 45,300 47,570 Mumbai 46,080 48,380 Bhopal 46,080 48,380 Jaipur 46,040 48,340 Lucknow 46,490 48,810

Gold became cheaper by Rs 9,000 from higher levels

Gold is still selling cheaper by around Rs 9,000 per ten grams than its all-time record level. Gold prices have been increasing continuously for the last several days. Gold had reached an all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had reached the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams.

Will have to wait a little for investment

Experts say that silver can come from $ 26 to $ 26.50 an ounce. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian market. Gold can once again come around 45,000 thousand per ten grams and silver 68 thousand per kg. In such a situation, those who are preparing to invest in gold and silver, it would be better for them to wait a little.

READ MORE:- Flipkart gave employment to 23 thousand people amid the second wave of Kovid

buy gold only after seeing hallmark

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.

Gold will reach Rs 60,000

Experts believe that by the end of the year, the price of gold may reach its previous record level. Market experts say that gold can reach Rs 60,000 by the end of this year.