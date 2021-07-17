Gold Silver Price Today Gold Became Cheaper By Up To Rs 7900 – Gold Silver Price : Good Opportunity To Buy Gold, Gold Becomes Cheaper By Up To Rs 7,900

Gold prices once again saw a big drop. If you are thinking of buying gold then this is a good opportunity for you.

New Delhi. Gold prices once again saw a big drop. If you are thinking of buying gold then this is a good opportunity for you. On Friday, the last day of this trading week, the price of gold was registered softly. On Friday, gold closed with a fall of Rs 151 per 10 grams. The price of 24 carat gold closed at Rs 48273 per 10 grams.

10 grams gold price

Talking about this week, on Thursday, the price of 10 grams of gold had reached the level of Rs 48474. Earlier on Wednesday, 10 grams of gold had closed at Rs 48155. On the other hand, on Tuesday, gold closed at Rs 47951 and on Monday at Rs 47771 per 10 grams. According to one figure, the price of gold has increased by about Rs 1 thousand in the last 10 days.

See also: Know which telecom companies are offering the best plan of the month for less than Rs 200?

Gold became cheaper by up to Rs 7900

Gold is trading around Rs 49,000 per 10 grams. In this way, gold has still become cheaper by about Rs 7900 per 10 grams from its record high. Last year in August 2020, gold had reached an all-time high. At that time gold had reached the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams. Talking about the last month, gold has become cheaper by up to Rs 2,700.

See also: Central government has started the process for issuing LIC IPO, will be launched by March 2022

buy gold only after seeing hallmark

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.

See also: Petrol and diesel prices on fire again today, know the price in your city

Gold will reach Rs 60,000

Experts believe that by the end of the year, the price of gold may reach its previous record level. Market experts say that gold can reach Rs 60,000 by the end of this year.