Gold Silver Price Today, Gold Reached A Low Of 2 Months – Gold Silver Price Today : Gold became cheaper by Rs 9000, Gold reached a low of 2 months

Gold is being sold cheaper than its highest price by more than Rs 9000 per 10 grams. Talking about average prices, gold is still at a low of 2 months.

New Delhi. If you are planning to buy gold then this is very good news for you. There has been a continuous decline in the price of gold for the last several days. On Friday, 10 grams of gold is being sold at Rs 47,000 per. Along with gold, there was a softening in the price of silver. Silver has become cheaper by Rs 125 per kg. Silver is selling at Rs 67,900 per kg. Earlier on Wednesday, silver closed at Rs 67991 per kg.

Also read :- Petrol-Diesel Price Today: Relief in petrol-diesel prices today, know how much is the price in your city

Gold continues to fall

In the capital Delhi Bullion Market, gold fell by Rs 93 to Rs 46,283 per 10 grams. Due to low demand for gold, prices have fallen in the Varanasi bullion market. On the other hand, the price of silver remained stable. On June 25, the price of 24 carat gold fell by Rs 90 per ten grams. Silver remained at 67900. Due to the decreasing cases of the epidemic corona virus, investor sentiments are improving and they are seeing a bit scattered.

Also read:- Also read:- SBI and HDFC customers beware, if PAN-Aadhaar is not linked by June 30, there will be trouble

gold became cheaper by 9000 rupees

Gold is being sold cheaper than its highest price by more than Rs 9000 per 10 grams. Talking about average prices, gold is still at a low of 2 months. On the fourth day of this trading week, the price of gold also declined. On Thursday, June 24, gold became cheaper by Rs 154 per 10 grams. Earlier on Wednesday, gold had closed at Rs 47214 per 10 grams.

Gold may cross 60,000 mark

Experts believe that gold can become expensive again in the coming days. This year gold can also cross the record level of Rs 56,000 per 10 grams. At the same time, some people say that gold can even cross the figure of Rs 60,000 per 10 grams. Therefore, gold buyers or investors should buy gold now. So that you can get good returns in the coming days.